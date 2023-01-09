18 finalists for the 2023 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Nominations for the awards, now in their 19th year, were received from across the racing and breeding industries before ten-person shortlists for each of the six awards were announced in November.

Now only three finalists remain in contention for each of the prizes, which recognise and reward the outstanding skill, commitment and contribution of over 10,000 stud and stable staff in England, Scotland and Wales. All of those shortlisted will receive a £250 prize in recognition of their achievement in reaching this stage of the judging process.

The finalists will now go forward to the judging day on Monday 20 February, with the eventual winners announced during a ceremony at York Racecourse on the evening of the same date.

Julie Harrington, Chief Executive of the BHA, said: “I would like to congratulate all of this year’s finalists on reaching this stage of the Awards. They, along with their families and colleagues, should feel very proud.

“I would also like to congratulate those who made the shortlists. This is a significant achievement in itself and a tribute to your dedicated and skilful work.

“I look forward to seeing our finalists on what I’m sure will be a memorable occasion at York Racecourse next month.”

The finalists are:

David Nicholson Newcomer

Ryan Kavanagh – Amy Murphy

Amy Grieve – Rose Dobbin

Stephanie Wing – George Scott Racing

Leadership

Becky Smith – Micky Hammond

Jessica O’Keefe – Venetia Williams

Sarah Guest – John O’Shea

Rider/Groom

Amy Vickers – Harry and Roger Charlton

Emma Tully – Susan Corbett-Girsonfield Stud & Racing

Rita Gillies – Lucinda Russell

Stud Staff

Andrew Rawlin – Blue Diamond Stud

Bethan Byrne – Godolphin Management Co Ltd

Davina Burrows – Deerfield Farm

Dedication

Claire Ricks – Marco Botti

David Crofts – Marcus Tregoning

Patrick McConville – Hascombe & Valiant Stud Ltd

The Community Award (In recognition of the wonderful work Rory MacDonald achieved at The British Racing School)

Gay Kelleway – For her work supporting Ukraine

Jo Foster – Community racehorse visits

Margo Walsh – The Jockey Club