11 Big Finance Stories $BAC, $FBX

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Finance Blocks $FBX Well Timed Expansion to Asia

Finance Blocks $FBX is expanding both the product range and market to target Asia at the perfect time. Recently acquired by KXCO.io $FBX is set to launch a new product range in Asia during Token2049 in Singapore and establish offices in the region. Already a Singapore entity FBX will be relocating HQ to Bangkok in to the KXCO.io offices and marketing… read more

10 More hot ones: