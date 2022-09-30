11 Big Finance Stories $BAC, $FBX

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Finance Blocks $FBX Well Timed Expansion to Asia
Finance Blocks $FBX is expanding both the product range and market to target Asia at the perfect time. Recently acquired by KXCO.io $FBX is set to launch a new product range in Asia during Token2049 in Singapore and establish offices in the region. Already a Singapore entity FBX will be relocating HQ to Bangkok in to the KXCO.io offices and marketing… read more
10 More hot ones:
- Equifax, Experian and TransUnion Extend Free Weekly Credit Reports in the U.S. Through 2023
The full-year extension will help U.S. consumers manage their financial health during a period of rising inflation and continued economic uncertainty.
- Bank of America Study Finds 84% of Employers Now Say Offering Financial Wellness Tools Helps Increase Employee Retention
The report also explored the impact of the current economic and inflationary environment on employees’ financial wellness, revealing that 62% of employees are stressed about their finances.
- Deloitte US Announces $1.5 Billion Social Impact Investment to Foster a More Equitable Society
The ten-year commitment will focus on education and workforce development, financial inclusion, and health equity.
- PNC Bank Transforms Digital Mortgage Application Process
Through PNC’s enhanced mortgage application platform, customers now are able to digitally apply for a mortgage and import bank or payroll information directly into their application simply by providing their necessary credentials — decreasing the amount of time it takes to locate necessary documents.
- U.S. Workers Share Salary Expectations and Priorities in Today’s Job Market
“As long as job openings outnumber job seekers, workers will have more leverage to negotiate for what they want,” said Robert Half senior executive director Paul McDonald. “Staying on top of compensation levels is a critical first step to recruiting and retaining top talent — and preparing for potential market fluctuations.”
- Black Entrepreneurs Backed by Northwestern Mutual Drive Innovation and Improved Outcomes Across Industries
Northwestern Mutual, in partnership with gener8tor, announced the addition of five dynamic tech startups to its Black Founder Accelerator, an initiative launched to provide targeted resources and financing to promising Black entrepreneurs.
- Food, Nutrition and Health Investor Coalition Launches to Invest $2.5 Billion in Startups Improving Hunger and Health Outcomes through Food
The FNHIC includes agtech, food tech, nutrition, healthcare, biotech, pharma, and generalist firms, as well as innovators and executives supporting the development of innovative new technologies that will increase access to high-quality, affordable, nutritious foods and deliver positive health outcomes.
- Penta Launches As The World’s First Comprehensive Stakeholder Solutions Firm
Penta will work with clients to define, inform, and strengthen decision-making and understanding between business leaders and their stakeholders.
- Seven in Ten Hispanic Small Businesses Optimistic About Future, Despite Headwinds The study of more than 600+ Hispanic small businesses around the country reinforced that in times of global economic distress, HSBs encounter disproportionate barriers in accessing and maintaining the capital and resources needed to run and scale a business.
- Mortgage Delinquencies Near Record Low in August; Foreclosure Starts Up 15% from July, Still More Than 40% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Black Knight data shows improvement was broad based, with the number of borrowers a single payment past due falling by 4% and those 90 or more days delinquent down 4.5%.