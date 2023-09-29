0xChat : Secure Chat Built on Nostr

0xChat is a secure chat app built on the Nostr protocol. It prioritizes privacy with features like private key login, encrypted private chats and contacts, coupled with an open communication platform through public channels. Its important to understand why the Nostr protocol came into existence.

Just like how the Bitcoin protocol came into existence in the midst of the Global Financial Crisis of 08/09 as a cure to the Cantillon Effect, so was the Nostr protocol created to solve a critical global issue. Nostr arrived in late 2022 to solve the problem of online censoreship that has been ever increasingly plaguing the world over the last few years.

Nostr is built with a truly censoreship resistant and redundancy architecture, making it decentralized. 0xChat is the mobile messenger application, available on respective mobile app stores. Skip the usual hassle of providing a phone number, email, or name. Just dive right into seamless communication, free from any friction.

Users are in control of their data, characteried by encrypted messages, open channels and public relays. In Addition to keeping global communications secure, uninterrupted, and censoreship resistant, users of Nostr clients are able to tip each other seamlessly, instantly, and with zero fees using the Bitcoin lightning network.

0xChat recently launched its v1.2.1-beta, available on the App Store and Google Play.