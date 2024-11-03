Weekly Forecast for Gold, Bitcoin, and FX

Knightsbridge.Asia Outlook: while the economic landscape might seem grim with its over-reliance on monetary stimulus, it presents unique opportunities in assets like gold, Bitcoin, and select forex pairs. Our strategy adjusts to these winds of change, aiming to navigate the bubble in the dollar while capitalizing on its implications.



Outlook: Price Movement: Gold has lately reached unprecedented levels, above $2,750 per ounce, propelled by anticipations of additional interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve and intensifying geopolitical concerns. Nonetheless, a retracement is anticipated prior to a probable ascent towards or over $5,000, as indicated by multiple market evaluations. Gold Outlook: Price Movement: Gold has lately reached unprecedented levels, above $2,750 per ounce, propelled by anticipations of additional interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve and intensifying geopolitical concerns. Nonetheless, a retracement is anticipated prior to a probable ascent towards or over $5,000, as indicated by multiple market evaluations.

Influential Factors: Economic Data: Anticipated U.S. economic reports, such as JOLTS job openings and consumer confidence, may impact gold’s trajectory, especially if they indicate a pessimistic prognosis for the dollar, which generally bolsters gold prices.

Geopolitical tensions: Persistent instability in the Middle East and ongoing wars in other regions sustain a demand for gold as a safe haven.

The market’s attention to the Fed’s next actions, particularly following any rate decrease declarations, will be crucial. A dovish position may enhance gold’s appeal as a safeguard against inflation and currency depreciation.

Bitcoin Outlook: Price and Performance: Bitcoin has demonstrated resiliency, experiencing a rally this week while remaining below its all-time high. Analysts indicate a possible increase to $85,000 if specific technical patterns persist, driven by anticipations over U.S. economic policy and regulatory developments.

Determinative Elements:

Regulatory Framework: The prospect of a Trump victory has ignited debates on prospective regulatory modifications that could benefit cryptocurrencies, possibly resulting in heightened adoption and price escalations.

Market Sentiment: Although Bitcoin has not attained new peaks, its performance relative to traditional assets such as gold and equities suggests robust investor interest, maybe influenced by liquidity fluctuations and inflation hedging strategies.

Outlook for Major FX Pairs: General Trend: The depreciation of the Japanese Yen against major currencies such as the USD and EUR, as well as commodities like gold and Bitcoin, signifies larger currency dynamics shaped by global economic policy and market sentiment.

Essential Factors:

Interest Rates: Fluctuations in rates by prominent central banks will substantially influence foreign exchange pairs. If the Fed sustains or indicates additional dovish policies, this may diminish the USD’s value relative to other currencies, unless counterbalanced by robust U.S. economic statistics.

Political Events: The U.S. presidential election may induce volatility, with results potentially impacting global market stability and, consequently, currency values.

Comprehensive Sentiment and Approach:

Gold: Investors may contemplate realizing profits on gold should it persist in its rise towards the anticipated $3,000, due to the potential for a retracement. Nevertheless, maintaining positions amid geopolitical uncertainty may prove profitable if tensions intensify.

Bitcoin: Technical indicators indicate possibility for a breakout, prompting traders to seek entry locations near critical resistance levels. The unpredictable nature of cryptocurrency markets necessitates prudence, particularly in response to major news or regulatory alterations.

FX pairings: Traders should actively monitor economic data releases and geopolitical developments that could influence market sentiment about important pairings such as EUR/USD or USD/JPY, particularly in relation to the U.S. dollar.

This viewpoint integrates market sentiments, technical assessments, and geopolitical/economic issues as evidenced by recent conversations and data points, providing a balanced perspective for investors maneuvering through these volatile markets.

Weekly Calendar

Monday

Economic data: Factory orders, September (-0.5% expected, -0.2% prior), Durable goods orders, September (-0.8% expected, -0.8% prior)

Earnings: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Constellation Energy (CEG), Goodyear (GT), Hims & Hers (HIMS), Marriott International (MAR), Palantir (PLTR), Wynn (WYNN)

Tuesday (Election Day)

Economic data: ISM services index, October (53.8 expected, 54.9 prior)

Earnings: Apollo Global Management (APO), Devon Energy (DVN), Ferrari (RACE), Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Wednesday

Economic data: MBA Mortgage Applications, the week ended Nov. 1 (-0.1% prior); S&P Global US services PMI, October final (55.3 expected, 55.3 prior); S&P Global US composite PMI, October final (54.3 prior)

Earnings: Arm Holdings (ARM), AMC (AMC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Celsius Holdings (CELH), CVS (CVS), Elf (ELF), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Qualcomm (QCOM), Toyota (TM)

Thursday

Economic data: Federal Reserve interest rate decision (0.25% interest rate cut expected) Initial jobless claims, week ending Nov. 2 (221,000 expected, 216,00 prior)

Earnings: Affirm (AFRM), Airbnb (ABNB) Block (SQ), Datadog (DDOG), DraftKings (DKNG), Halliburton (HAL), Hershey (HSY), Moderna (MRNA), Pinterest (PINS), Rivian (RIVN), The Trade Desk (TTD)

Friday

Economic calendar: University of Michigan consumer sentiment, November preliminary (71 expected, 70.5 prior)

Earnings: Canopy Growth (CGC), Icahn Enterprises (IEP), Sony (SONY)

Shayne Heffernan