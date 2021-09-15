21.8 C
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 15 September, as follows:

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY): Northcoast raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 247 price objective. The consensus target is at 225.36.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK): Truist Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 138 price target. The consensus target is at 131.46.

DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC): BofA Securities raised its Hold rating to Buy with a 45 price target. The consensus target is at 45 too.

Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC): Mizuho’s upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a target price hike to 53 from 47.50. The consensus target is at 53.30.

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE): Truist Securities began coverage with a Buy rating and a 72 price target. The consensus target is at 65.38.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

