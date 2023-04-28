US Dominance of Global Trade Shrinking

The United States has been a dominant player in global trade for many decades. However, the country’s share of global trade has been declining in recent years, as other countries, particularly emerging economies, have become more competitive in the global marketplace.



Declining Share of Global Merchandise Trade: According to the World Trade Organization, the US share of global merchandise trade has been declining steadily over the past two decades. In 2000, the US accounted for 12.5% of global merchandise trade, but by 2020, its share had fallen to 9.2%.

Decreasing Share of Global Commercial Services Exports: In addition to declining merchandise trade, the US also has a shrinking share of global commercial services exports. In 2000, the US accounted for 16.8% of global commercial services exports, but by 2020, its share had fallen to 13.3%.

Rising Trade Deficits: Another indicator of the declining US trade domination is the rising trade deficits that the country has experienced in recent years. In 2020, the US trade deficit reached $681 billion, up from $616 billion in 2019. This suggests that the US is importing more goods and services than it is exporting.

Increase in Trade Agreements Among Other Countries: The US has also been left behind in the number of trade agreements it has made with other countries. For instance, the European Union has signed more than 50 trade deals with countries across the globe, while the US has signed only 14.

China’s Increasing Trade Dominance: China’s share of global merchandise trade has been steadily increasing over the past few decades. In 2000, China accounted for 3.8% of global merchandise trade, but by 2020, its share had risen to 13.1%. This means that China is now the world’s largest exporter of goods.

This decline in the US share of global trade can be attributed to a number of factors. One of the main factors is the rise of emerging economies, particularly in Asia. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam have become major players in global manufacturing, thanks to their large and growing populations, low labor costs, and improving infrastructure. These countries have been able to attract significant foreign investment and develop export-oriented industries that compete with US manufacturers.

Another factor contributing to the decline in the US share of global trade is the increasing use of regional trade agreements. Many countries, particularly in Asia and Europe, have formed regional trading blocs that reduce trade barriers and increase economic integration within the region. This has made it easier for countries within the trading bloc to trade with each other, at the expense of countries outside the bloc.

Additionally, changes in consumer preferences and technological developments have also contributed to the decline in the US share of global trade. For example, the rise of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to purchase goods from anywhere in the world, reducing the advantage that US companies once had in selling to a global audience.

In conclusion, while the United States remains an important player in global trade, the country’s share of global trade has been declining in recent years. This trend is likely to continue as emerging economies become more competitive and regional trade agreements become more prevalent.