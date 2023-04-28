Over the past few decades, the US dollar has been the dominant currency used in international trade and finance.

However, there has been a trend in recent years towards significantly reducing the use of the US dollar in trade. This shift has been driven by a variety of factors, including concerns over US foreign policy, massive money printing, the rise of alternative currencies, and changes in global trade patterns.

One of the main drivers of the reduced use of the US dollar in trade has been concerns over US economic policy.

The US government has been running unsustainable budget deficits for many years, which has led to an insurmountable accumulation of debt. This has raised concerns among foreign investors about the long-term stability of the US economy and the value of the US dollar. In addition, the US Federal Reserve has been pursuing a policy of quantitative easing and rampant money printing, which has led to an increase in the supply of US dollars in the global economy. This has further eroded confidence in the US dollar as a store of value.

Another factor driving the reduced use of the US dollar in trade has been the rise of alternative currencies. In recent years, several countries have been looking to reduce their dependence on the US dollar by diversifying their currency reserves. China, for example, has been promoting the use of its own currency with great success, in international trade. This has been facilitated by the establishment of a network of yuan-based clearing banks and the inclusion of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund’s special drawing rights basket.

Finally, changes in global trade patterns have also contributed to the reduced use of the US dollar in trade. As emerging economies such as China and India become more dominant in global trade, they are increasingly looking to use their own currencies in trade transactions.

This has been facilitated by the growth of regional trading blocs such as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and the establishment of bilateral currency swap agreements.

While the reduced use of the US dollar in trade is a significant trend, it is likely to lead to the demise of the US dollar as the dominant global currency. The US dollar remains the most widely held and traded currency in the world, and the US economy remains the largest in the world. However, the trend towards reducing the use of the US dollar in trade is likely to continue, driven by a variety of economic, political, and strategic factors. The US Economy is also in danger from the massive debt and increasingly punitive tax issues.

The rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and FBX (KXCO’s private currency) can be seen as a response to the erosion of the US dollar’s dominance in international trade.

Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies that are not controlled by any government or financial institution. They offer a number of advantages over traditional currencies, including increased security, lower transaction costs, and greater transparency.

As the US dollar’s value erodes, some investors are turning to cryptocurrencies as an alternative store of value. Bitcoin, in particular, has emerged as a popular choice among investors looking for a safe haven asset. The decentralized nature of Bitcoin means that it is not subject to the same inflationary pressures as traditional currencies, and its fixed supply means that its value cannot be diluted by additional issuance.

Similarly, the proposed FBX cryptocurrency from KXCO could potentially provide an alternative to traditional currencies for users. FBX is be backed by a basket of fiat currencies, securities and commodities, which would help to provide stability and reduce the volatility often associated with cryptocurrencies.

However, it is important to note that cryptocurrencies are still in their early stages and face a number of challenges. One of the biggest challenges is regulatory uncertainty, as governments around the world struggle to develop frameworks for regulating digital currencies. Additionally, cryptocurrencies are still subject to significant volatility, which can make them a risky investment.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and FBX will increasingly offer an alternative to traditional currencies as the US dollar’s dominance erodes.