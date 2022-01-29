Travel: 80% of Americans Will Travel This Year Despite the VirusCasedemic

“Comprehensive global data, flexible testing + make travel safer despite the continuing VirusCasedemic” — Paul Ebeling

An epidemiologist with the University of Texas’s School of Public Health in Dallas, says travelers no longer need to live with the pandemic guessing games of Ys 2020 and 2021.

The website microCOVID features an innovative risk calculator that has users enter data on where they are going, what they are doing, and who they are meeting with, and then generates a risk assessment.

Maps displaying COVID-19 information can help with travel decisions. While the US is still averaging 744,000 new cases a day, and Europe is at 1.5-M, locations within states or continents will have varying risks. And, summarizing a world of information is no easy task.

After deciding where to go, the next hurdle travelers face is the ever shifting array of entry requirements. Many arrival policies require proof of vaccination and, increasingly, boosters too

Many countries also require a recent negative COVID-19 test for entry; travelers should check their destination’s embassy site for testing requirements.

The rules about timing test validity can change quickly.

Beyond testing and vaccination some countries require travel insurance covering COVID-19 and associated disruptions, like quarantining or medical care. Because of these new requirements, travel insurance has seen a boost across the world.

As COVID-19 moves toward an endemic illness, companies will develop additional solutions to ease some of these travel bumps. The director of research at Phocuswright, a travel analysis firm says, “But it’s only been two years to implement all these changes.”

We are learning daily about countries relaxing or removing all trave restriction, the chaos is almost over,

