Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China stocks rose Thursday, driven by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, after the Fed pledged to maintain an dovish policy and projected a rapid rise in US GDP this yr.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 5,141.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% at 3,463.07.
Japanese shares rose Thursday, with the TOPIX index marking a 30-yr high
The broader TOPIX advanced 1.23% to close at 2,008.51, crossing the 2,000 mark for the 1st time since May 1991. The Nikkei index rose 1.01% to finish at 30,216.75.
Australian shares fell Thursday, dragged down by tech and healthcare stocks, while an economic contraction in Q-4 of Y 2020 sent New Zealand’s benchmark index to its biggest drop in 2 wks.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,745.70. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index settled down about 1% on the day.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|175.62
|+2.16
|+1.25%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|357.81
|+5.65
|+1.60%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:09am EDT
|1,708.06
|-20.56
|-1.19%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|30,216.75
|+302.42
|+1.01%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|29,405.72
|+371.60
|+1.28%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:52am EDT
|7,003.60
|-44.40
|-0.63%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,066.01
|+18.51
|+0.61%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:59am EDT
|1,568.82
|+2.06
|+0.13%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,347.83
|+70.60
|+1.12%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,630.85
|+64.02
|+0.97%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,463.07
|+17.52
|+0.51%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:25am EDT
|49,216.52
|-585.10
|-1.17%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|17 Mar 2021
|1,627.99
|+3.02
|+0.19%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Mar 2021
|405.27
|+5.56
|+1.39%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - March 18, 2021
- Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - March 18, 2021
- What We Like About BitCoin… - March 18, 2021