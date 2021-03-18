Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Thursday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks rose Thursday, driven by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, after the Fed pledged to maintain an dovish policy and projected a rapid rise in US GDP this yr.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 5,141.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% at 3,463.07.

Japanese shares rose Thursday, with the TOPIX index marking a 30-yr high

The broader TOPIX advanced 1.23% to close at 2,008.51, crossing the 2,000 mark for the 1st time since May 1991. The Nikkei index rose 1.01% to finish at 30,216.75.

Australian shares fell Thursday, dragged down by tech and healthcare stocks, while an economic contraction in Q-4 of Y 2020 sent New Zealand’s benchmark index to its biggest drop in 2 wks.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,745.70. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index settled down about 1% on the day.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT175.62+2.16+1.25%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT357.81+5.65+1.60%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:09am EDT1,708.06-20.56-1.19%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT30,216.75+302.42+1.01%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT29,405.72+371.60+1.28%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:52am EDT7,003.60-44.40-0.63%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,066.01+18.51+0.61%
.SETISET Composite Index5:59am EDT1,568.82+2.06+0.13%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,347.83+70.60+1.12%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,630.85+64.02+0.97%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,463.07+17.52+0.51%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:25am EDT49,216.52-585.10-1.17%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI17 Mar 20211,627.99+3.02+0.19%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Mar 2021405.27+5.56+1.39%

