Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks rose Thursday, driven by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, after the Fed pledged to maintain an dovish policy and projected a rapid rise in US GDP this yr.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% at 5,141.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% at 3,463.07.

Japanese shares rose Thursday, with the TOPIX index marking a 30-yr high

The broader TOPIX advanced 1.23% to close at 2,008.51, crossing the 2,000 mark for the 1st time since May 1991. The Nikkei index rose 1.01% to finish at 30,216.75.

Australian shares fell Thursday, dragged down by tech and healthcare stocks, while an economic contraction in Q-4 of Y 2020 sent New Zealand’s benchmark index to its biggest drop in 2 wks.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,745.70. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index settled down about 1% on the day.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 175.62 +2.16 +1.25% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 357.81 +5.65 +1.60% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:09am EDT 1,708.06 -20.56 -1.19% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 30,216.75 +302.42 +1.01% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 29,405.72 +371.60 +1.28% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:52am EDT 7,003.60 -44.40 -0.63% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,066.01 +18.51 +0.61% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:59am EDT 1,568.82 +2.06 +0.13% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,347.83 +70.60 +1.12% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,630.85 +64.02 +0.97% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,463.07 +17.52 +0.51% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:25am EDT 49,216.52 -585.10 -1.17% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 17 Mar 2021 1,627.99 +3.02 +0.19% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Mar 2021 405.27 +5.56 +1.39%

