25.5 C
New York
Friday, June 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeffx Insights
Heffx InsightsInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

This ‘Wobble’ in Value Stocks is a Pause

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #value #dividends

“We believe this wobble in value stocks is a pause, not a Key reversal” — Paul Ebeling

Cyclical companies remain the least over-valued in the US stock market. High sales-growth companies are trading at valuations nearly 2X their 10-yr averages, while cyclical companies are trading at valuations approximately 40% more than their historical levels. 

The prospect of rising interest rates should also benefit higher quality value stock names that held up better in last yr’s downturn but have lagged during the recovery.

Savvy investors are increasing positions in utility and consumer staples stocks that have underperformed value stocks overall, betting that they will increase their dividend payouts, which would make them more attractive even if Treasury yields eventually rise. 

The idea of dividend growth has been largely sidelined because all participants have been enjoying stock appreciation. We think this will be the next leg North of the value stock rally.

Have a happy healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleGlobal Stock Funds See Biggest Inflows in 3 Wks
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com