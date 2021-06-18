Global Stock Funds See Biggest Inflows in 3 Wks

#money #stock #funds

“Global stock funds received a net $10.3-B in the week ended 16 June compared with about $13-B outflows in the prior wk, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed” — Paul Ebeling

Investment flows into global stock funds jumped to the highest in 3 wks in the wk ended 16 June, as investors shrugged off inflation worries and focused on the improving global economic outlook.

European equity funds led inflows, luring $8.6-B, while US equity funds and Asian equity funds had net purchases worth $0.4-B and $1.2-B, respectively.

