27.9 C
New York
Friday, June 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
FeaturedInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Global Stock Funds See Biggest Inflows in 3 Wks

By Paul Ebeling

#money #stock #funds

Global stock funds received a net $10.3-B in the week ended 16 June compared with about $13-B outflows in the prior wk, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed” — Paul Ebeling

Investment flows into global stock funds jumped to the highest in 3 wks in the wk ended 16 June, as investors shrugged off inflation worries and focused on the improving global economic outlook.

European equity funds led inflows, luring $8.6-B, while US equity funds and Asian equity funds had net purchases worth $0.4-B and $1.2-B, respectively.

Have a happy healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleLuxury Private Business Jets are in Demand
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com