The Top Hotel in France

CAP ESTEL, FRENCH RIVIERA

Situated on a 2-hectare peninsula jutting into the Mediterranean and surrounded on 3 sides by water, Cap Estel enjoys magnificent panoramic views.

Just 10 mins from Monaco, 10 mins from Beaulieu-sur-Mer and St-Jean-Cap Ferrat, and 30 mins from Nice, the hotel is the ideal place from which to explore and enjoy the beauty of France’s Côte d’Azur.

A boutique hotel in its own gated estate, set amid lush greenery and beautiful trees, Cap Estel is secluded and discrete, a quiet oasis where you can escape the crowds and enjoy complete rest and privacy.

No wonder that International celebrities have been coming here for over 50 yrs to unwind. With only 28 rooms spread over 4 separate locations, Cap Estel offers luxury and the utmost comfort in an atmosphere of charm and elegance, with 5-Star service.

HeffX-LTN Tip: get complimentary VIP perks when booking via Virtuoso e.g. room upgrade, daily breakfast for 2, $100 USD spa credit, early check-in and late check-out.

