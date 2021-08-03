#Paris #hotels #luxury #Ritz

“The Ritz is 1 of the most expensive and luxurious places to stay in Paris, it overflows with French opulence and glory” — Paul Ebeling

THE RITZ PARIS: The iconic Paris grande dame, reopened in Y 2016 after the property was restored to its former Belle Époque glory during a 4-yr renovation by acclaimed architect Thierry W. Despont.

Decorated in delicate pastel hues, with exquisite woodwork, most of the 71 rooms and 71 suites have a shaded private terrace offering a view of the hotel’s magnificent French-style gardens.

The names and the décor of the 15 prestige suites recall famous guests who stayed at the hotel in times past, including Marcel Proust, Coco Chanel and the Duke of Windsor.

After long days spent exploring the city, guests can keep up with their exercise regimen in the indoor pool or modern gym, or indulge in the hotel spa facility.

Privacy is guaranteed here, with a discreet underground tunnel providing unseen arrivals and departures from the hotel for guests who value the utmost in discretion.

And…

At the Ritz Paris, a school lives in the heart of our kitchens. Its Ecole is unique in the world, a place where French know-how is taught to aspiring professionals until they achieve excellence and to culinary enthusiasts, be they novices, experienced Chefs, or budding young cooks. All classes are conducted in French and consecutively translated into English.

