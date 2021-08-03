17.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestmentsEducation
InvestmentsEducationHeffx Insights

People ask: How do I get my money to work for me?

By Paul Ebeling

#money

It is never easy to make money. There is lots of competition in any market where money is available to be made, so you have to work harder than the rest if you want to come out on Top.

Then once you make some money, it’s tempting to just let it sit in a savings account as you actively try to earn more. Bad strategy.

The Big Q: What if the money you have made could work for you, earning even more going forward?

The Big A: Investing, as it’s a strategy to consider as part of your overall approach to money management

The expression ‘making your money work for you’ means nothing more than attempting to use your money to make more money.

This is in contrast to a typical labor arrangement, where you do some kind of work in exchange for money.

Using your money to make money is a little different. Rather than working, you pick an area to invest money you have already earned in the hopes that more money will be returned to you at a later date. The possibilities for investments are nearly endless.

Also, it’s a good rule to only go into investments with money that you can afford to lose. Even relatively safe investments do carry some degree of risk.

We explore those ideas daily on LTN tune in daily.

Previous articleTHE RITZ PARIS
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com