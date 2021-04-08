Stress is Killing America

If stress is a normal part of your everyday life, you have company. Nearly 8 in 10 Americans feel stressed at least once in a typical week — with 1 in 7 of them reporting feeling stressed seven days a week, according to a new survey from LendingTree research site ValuePenguin.com.

April is Stress Awareness Month, so ValuePenguin.com surveyed Americans about their stress — from how often they feel it to how they find ways to relieve the pressure. Here are the key findings:

According to Andrew Hurst, a research and data analyst at ValuePenguin.com, “It’s important not to try to sweep feelings of stress aside or bury them. Reach out to loved ones and family if you’re having increased stress, depression or loneliness. And, of course, talk to your doctor openly about your stress and mental health, especially amid a pandemic.” He adds, “Almost anyone who has health insurance—whether privately or through an employer—should have some form of mental health coverage. If you don’t have insurance, you may seek help at a local social services agency, a student health center (if you are a student) or a Federally Qualified Health Center (aka, community-based healthcare centers that are government funded).”

ValuePenguin.com commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,016 U.S. consumers from March 17-22, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

