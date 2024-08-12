Robb Report Thailand Hosts Annual Best of the Best Gala Dinner Awards

Robb Report Thailand celebrated its annual Best of the Best Gala Dinner awards last night, hosted in the opulent ballroom of the Intercontinental Hotel Bangkok. The event was a resounding success, bringing together the crème de la crème of Thailand’s luxury sector.

One of the highlights of the evening was the stunning display by Lotus Cars, showcasing their latest marvel, the Lotus Eletre – The Electric Hyper SUV. Guests had the exclusive opportunity to view this groundbreaking vehicle up close, setting the tone for a night of unparalleled luxury.

The event was graced by esteemed partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Beauty Gems, San Lorenzo Yachts, Silencio, Pernod Ricard with their renowned Martell brand, Eira Water as the luxury water sponsor, and Bianchet, showcasing their exquisite Luxury Tourbillon watches. Beauty Gems captivated the audience with an elegant fashion show, followed by an engaging silent auction featuring their exquisite pieces.

Quintessentially, known for its exceptional experiential luxury services, was also a prominent partner at the event. As a global leader in luxury lifestyle management, Quintessentially offers bespoke services ranging from exclusive travel arrangements to unique experiences tailored to the tastes and preferences of their discerning clientele.

Adding to the glamour, each guest received a gift bag containing premium items from La Prairie’s exclusive skincare range, as well as gifts from Quintessentially, ensuring they left with a touch of luxury to take home.

A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Best of the Best Most Valuable Player award to Khun Nualphan Lamsam. A prominent businesswoman and philanthropist, Khun Nualphan is the CEO of Muang Thai Insurance and Chairwoman of the Port Authority of Thailand FC. She is renowned for her leadership in the insurance sector and her significant contributions to Thai football, earning her the well-deserved accolade.

In recognition of their unwavering support and remarkable contributions to Robb Report Thailand events, Pernod Ricard was awarded the Best Partnership Award. Their dedication as a partner has been instrumental in elevating the standards and experiences of Robb Report Thailand’s events.

Martell was in full force throughout the evening, delighting guests with a wide range of sophisticated cocktails, perfectly complementing the ambiance of the night.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand received the Best of the Best Tourism award for their exceptional efforts in promoting Thailand as a premier tourist destination. Their innovative campaigns, strategic partnerships, and commitment to showcasing Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality have significantly boosted tourism, making Thailand a top choice for travelers worldwide.

Intercontinental Bangkok received the Best City Hotel award. Known for its luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and prime location in the heart of Bangkok, the Intercontinental Bangkok offers guests a perfect blend of elegance and convenience. The hotel’s stunning facilities and commitment to excellence make it a favorite among both business and leisure travelers.

Robb Report Thailand’s Best of the Best event stands unmatched in the realm of high-end luxury events. It remains the definitive leader in this segment, providing unparalleled access to an exclusive clientele known for their discerning tastes and significant spending power. For brands seeking to reach the pinnacle of the luxury market, Robb Report Thailand offers an unrivaled platform.

Robb Report Thailand ได้จัดงานเลี้ยงรางวัลประจำปี Best of the Best Gala Dinner Awards เมื่อคืนนี้ ณ ห้องบอลรูมสุดหรูของโรงแรมอินเตอร์คอนติเนนตัล กรุงเทพฯ งานนี้ได้รับการตอบรับเป็นอย่างดี นำพาผู้คนชั้นนำในวงการสินค้าหรูของประเทศไทยมารวมตัวกัน

หนึ่งในไฮไลต์ของค่ำคืนนี้คือการแสดงรถสุดล้ำจาก Lotus Cars ซึ่งได้แสดงความสวยงามของ Lotus Eletre – The Electric Hyper SUV รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด แขกผู้มีเกียรติได้มีโอกาสใกล้ชิดกับยานยนต์ที่ก้าวล้ำนี้ ทำให้ค่ำคืนนี้เต็มไปด้วยบรรยากาศของความหรูหราอย่างไม่มีที่ติ

งานนี้ได้รับเกียรติจากพันธมิตรที่สำคัญ ได้แก่ การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย, สำนักงานส่งเสริมการจัดประชุมและนิทรรศการ (TCEB), Beauty Gems, San Lorenzo Yachts, Silencio, Pernod Ricard กับแบรนด์ Martell ที่มีชื่อเสียง, Eira Water ในฐานะผู้สนับสนุนน้ำหรู และ Bianchet ซึ่งได้นำเสนอเรือนเวลาหรูหราแบบทูร์บิญงที่งดงาม Beauty Gems ได้ทำการแสดงแฟชั่นโชว์ที่งดงาม ตามด้วยการประมูลแบบเงียบที่น่าตื่นเต้นโดยใช้ชิ้นงานที่สวยงามของพวกเขา

Quintessentially ซึ่งเป็นที่รู้จักในด้านบริการประสบการณ์หรูหราที่โดดเด่น ก็เป็นพันธมิตรที่สำคัญในงานนี้เช่นกัน ในฐานะผู้นำระดับโลกด้านการจัดการชีวิตหรูหรา Quintessentially นำเสนอบริการที่ออกแบบเฉพาะบุคคล ตั้งแต่การจัดการท่องเที่ยวพิเศษไปจนถึงประสบการณ์ที่ไม่เหมือนใครตามรสนิยมและความชอบของลูกค้าที่มีความพิถีพิถัน

เพื่อเพิ่มความหรูหราให้กับงาน แขกแต่ละท่านได้รับถุงของขวัญที่มีสินค้าพรีเมียมจากผลิตภัณฑ์ดูแลผิวสุดพิเศษของ La Prairie และของขวัญจาก Quintessentially ทำให้แขกทุกท่านได้สัมผัสความหรูหรากลับบ้าน

หนึ่งในไฮไลต์ของค่ำคืนนี้คือการมอบรางวัล Best of the Best Most Valuable Player ให้กับคุณนวลพรรณ ล่ำซำ นักธุรกิจหญิงและผู้ใจบุญที่มีชื่อเสียง คุณนวลพรรณเป็น CEO ของเมืองไทยประกันภัย และประธานสโมสรการท่าเรือ เอฟซี เธอเป็นที่รู้จักในด้านความเป็นผู้นำในภาคธุรกิจประกันภัยและการสนับสนุนที่สำคัญของเธอต่อวงการฟุตบอลไทย จึงได้รับรางวัลนี้อย่างสมเกียรติ

เพื่อเป็นการยอมรับในความสนับสนุนที่ไม่มีวันสิ้นสุดและการมีส่วนร่วมที่น่าทึ่งของพวกเขาต่อกิจกรรมของ Robb Report Thailand Pernod Ricard ได้รับรางวัล Best Partnership Award การเป็นพันธมิตรของพวกเขามีบทบาทสำคัญในการยกระดับมาตรฐานและประสบการณ์ของกิจกรรมของ Robb Report Thailand

Martell มีบทบาทอย่างเต็มที่ตลอดค่ำคืนนี้ ให้ความสุขกับแขกผู้มีเกียรติด้วยค็อกเทลที่ซับซ้อนหลากหลายรูปแบบ เข้ากันอย่างลงตัวกับบรรยากาศของค่ำคืนนี้

การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทยได้รับรางวัล Best of the Best Tourism Award สำหรับความพยายามอันยอดเยี่ยมในการส่งเสริมประเทศไทยให้เป็นจุดหมายปลายทางการท่องเที่ยวชั้นนำ แคมเปญที่สร้างสรรค์ ความร่วมมือเชิงกลยุทธ์ และความมุ่งมั่นในการแสดงวัฒนธรรมที่อุดมสมบูรณ์ ทิวทัศน์ที่งดงาม และการต้อนรับที่อบอุ่นของประเทศไทย ได้ส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ ทำให้ประเทศไทยเป็นตัวเลือกอันดับต้น ๆ ของนักท่องเที่ยวทั่วโลก

โรงแรมอินเตอร์คอนติเนนตัล กรุงเทพฯ ได้รับรางวัล Best City Hotel โรงแรมแห่งนี้มีชื่อเสียงในด้านที่พักหรูหรา บริการที่เป็นเลิศ และทำเลที่ตั้งที่ยอดเยี่ยมใจกลางกรุงเทพฯ แขกของโรงแรมจะได้สัมผัสกับการผสมผสานอย่างลงตัวของความสง่างามและความสะดวกสบาย สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่สวยงามและความมุ่งมั่นในการให้บริการที่ยอดเยี่ยมทำให้โรงแรมแห่งนี้เป็นที่ชื่นชอบทั้งสำหรับนักธุรกิจและนักท่องเที่ยว

งาน Best of the Best ของ Robb Report Thailand นั้นไม่มีใครเทียบได้ในด้านงานหรูระดับสูง ยังคงเป็นผู้นำที่แท้จริงในส่วนนี้ มอบการเข้าถึงลูกค้าชั้นสูงที่มีรสนิยมและกำลังซื้อสูงอย่างไม่มีใครเหมือน สำหรับแบรนด์ที่ต้องการเข้าถึงตลาดสินค้าหรูหราระดับสูง Robb Report Thailand นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้

