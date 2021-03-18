Ripple (XRP=) Trading Outlook

Overall, the bias in Ripple prices is: Upwards.

Short term: Prices are moving.

Intermediate term: Prices are trending.

The projected upper bound is: 0.58.

The projected lower bound is: 0.37.

The projected closing price is: 0.47.

FOREX XRP= closed up 0.003 at 0.470. Volume was 58% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 72% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume

0.467 0.480 0.466 0.470 72,654

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bearish

Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period

Close: 0.46 0.47 0.36

Volatility: 66 160 159

Volume: 138,228 171,453 135,125

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX XRP= is currently 31.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of XRP= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XRP= and have had this outlook for the last 19 periods.

Ripple Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

XPR Momentum

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 44.1033. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 31 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 52.20. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 32 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 72. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.Ripple (XRP=) Trading Outlook