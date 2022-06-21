Pinkfong Launching Its First-Ever Generative NFT Project

Creator of Baby Shark to Release Baby Shark: Collection No. 2, a 10K Generative Collectible Project

Going Live this Summer, The New Collection Will Introduce a Number of Special Traits and Attributes to the World’s Favorite Shark Family.

The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind the pop culture phenomenon “Baby Shark”, has announced that they will be diving even deeper into NFTs with the release of Baby Shark: Collection No. 2, the first-ever generative art collection of 10,000 unique NFTs featuring Baby Shark and his family, with the collaboration with MakersPlace for digital distribution

With the world’s most viewed video in YouTube history, Pinkfong’s Baby Shark has grown into the most iconic earworm to emerge from the internet, recording a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100 while its music video became the first video to hit 10 billion views on YouTube.

The Collection No. 2 is the latest in the company’s commitment to NFTs and Web3. Baby Shark’s initial NFT collection, Baby Shark: Collection No. 1, was previously launched in December 2021, and it became instant best-seller, following their successful foray into the waters of NFTs, the company will release its second collection centered around strengthening and expanding the global Baby Shark community, around the world. Adopting the generative art style, each of the unique NFT pieces from Baby Shark: Collection No. 2 will be featured 10,000 variations which are randomly generated by computer algorithms.

With music serving as the pulse of Baby Shark, the company has plans to introduce a number of surprise remixes with notable musicians in the future. The project will also reward their community with unique perks, including special gifts and access to exclusive events and social activations.

“The new generative NFT collection is designed to expand the Baby Shark community and allow us to connect with fans. We’re thrilled about this project, as it is a key step in our roadmap to growing Baby Shark’s presence and providing new forms of engagement and entertainment on metaverse and beyond.” – Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA

“Baby Shark has made its mark across generations and geographies. As early brand pioneers in the NFT space, they have displayed a true innovative spirit allowing for an even deeper appreciation and engagement from their massive fan base. It is an honor for MakersPlace to be a part of Baby Shark’s journey as they strengthen their impact both on and off the chain.” – Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace

Baby Shark: Collection No. 2 will launch on MakersPlace this summer. For more information, visit https://nft.babyshark.com/.

