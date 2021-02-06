No Customers, this Belgian Restaurateur Serves ‘Dummies’

Therese Mahieu is a Belgian restaurateur near Brussels that misses her customers so much since her restaurant was forced to close last October under coronavirus laws, that she replaced them with mannequins.

Therese Mahieu began serving glasses of red wine to dummies with wigs, hats and scarves sitting at the bar this in protest against Belgium’s COVID-19 measures.

The dummies, made of balloons, give her a sense of community that has been lost at restaurant Chez Therese in the town of Reinsert, since clientele were barred from entering to prevent COVID-19 infections.

While Belgium has yet to see a new surge of coronavirus cases, the home of the EU and NATO has 1 of the world’s biggest per capita case loads of the COVID-19 disease.

