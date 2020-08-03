Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares rose on upbeat factory data, tech boost

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.75% at 3,367.97. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.62%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.629%. Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index closed up 7.26%, its biggest daily gainer since its debut on 23 July.

 Japanese shares snapped 6 consecutive sessions of losses Monday, as markets tracked Wall Street’s Friday rally on strong earnings reports, and the JPY retreated from a 4.5-month high Vs USD.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 2.24% higher at 22,195.38. The index had 193 advancers Vs 32 decliners. The broader Topix gained 1.78% at 1,522.64.

Australian shares fell to a 1-month+ low Monday, dragged down by financial stocks, as the country’s 2nd-most populous state imposed its strictest movement restrictions yet to curb an uptick in C-19 cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.7% at 5,888.7 by 0106 GMT, marking its lowest since 30 June.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,666.2.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT133.46+2.30+1.75%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:35am EDT307.48+1.46+0.48%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:35am EDT1,247.23-13.86-1.10%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,195.38+485.38+2.24%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT24,458.13-137.22-0.56%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:29am EDT6,053.90-4.40-0.07%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,251.04+1.67+0.07%
.SETISET Composite Index4:51am EDT1,319.85-8.68-0.65%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,006.22-143.40-2.78%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,715.92-212.53-3.58%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,367.97+57.96+1.75%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:51am EDT37,009.87-597.02-1.59%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:51am EDT1,572.61-31.14-1.94%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index30 Jul 2020198.49-1.34-0.67%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

