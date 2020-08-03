Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China shares rose on upbeat factory data, tech boost

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.75% at 3,367.97. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.62%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.629%. Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index closed up 7.26%, its biggest daily gainer since its debut on 23 July.

Japanese shares snapped 6 consecutive sessions of losses Monday, as markets tracked Wall Street’s Friday rally on strong earnings reports, and the JPY retreated from a 4.5-month high Vs USD.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 2.24% higher at 22,195.38. The index had 193 advancers Vs 32 decliners. The broader Topix gained 1.78% at 1,522.64.

Australian shares fell to a 1-month+ low Monday, dragged down by financial stocks, as the country’s 2nd-most populous state imposed its strictest movement restrictions yet to curb an uptick in C-19 cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.7% at 5,888.7 by 0106 GMT, marking its lowest since 30 June.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,666.2.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:45am EDT 133.46 +2.30 +1.75% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:35am EDT 307.48 +1.46 +0.48% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:35am EDT 1,247.23 -13.86 -1.10% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,195.38 +485.38 +2.24% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 24,458.13 -137.22 -0.56% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:29am EDT 6,053.90 -4.40 -0.07% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,251.04 +1.67 +0.07% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:51am EDT 1,319.85 -8.68 -0.65% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,006.22 -143.40 -2.78% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,715.92 -212.53 -3.58% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,367.97 +57.96 +1.75% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:51am EDT 37,009.87 -597.02 -1.59% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:51am EDT 1,572.61 -31.14 -1.94% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 30 Jul 2020 198.49 -1.34 -0.67%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!