Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares rose on upbeat factory data, tech boost
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.75% at 3,367.97. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.62%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.629%. Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index closed up 7.26%, its biggest daily gainer since its debut on 23 July.
Japanese shares snapped 6 consecutive sessions of losses Monday, as markets tracked Wall Street’s Friday rally on strong earnings reports, and the JPY retreated from a 4.5-month high Vs USD.
The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 2.24% higher at 22,195.38. The index had 193 advancers Vs 32 decliners. The broader Topix gained 1.78% at 1,522.64.
Australian shares fell to a 1-month+ low Monday, dragged down by financial stocks, as the country’s 2nd-most populous state imposed its strictest movement restrictions yet to curb an uptick in C-19 cases.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.7% at 5,888.7 by 0106 GMT, marking its lowest since 30 June.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,666.2.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 3 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:45am EDT
|133.46
|+2.30
|+1.75%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:35am EDT
|307.48
|+1.46
|+0.48%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:35am EDT
|1,247.23
|-13.86
|-1.10%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,195.38
|+485.38
|+2.24%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|24,458.13
|-137.22
|-0.56%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:29am EDT
|6,053.90
|-4.40
|-0.07%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,251.04
|+1.67
|+0.07%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:51am EDT
|1,319.85
|-8.68
|-0.65%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,006.22
|-143.40
|-2.78%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,715.92
|-212.53
|-3.58%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,367.97
|+57.96
|+1.75%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:51am EDT
|37,009.87
|-597.02
|-1.59%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:51am EDT
|1,572.61
|-31.14
|-1.94%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|30 Jul 2020
|198.49
|-1.34
|-0.67%
