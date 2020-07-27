Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#world #stocks #markets #AsiaPacific
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan’s stock index was firmer by 0.76%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.16%.
Australian shares settled higher Monday, helped by a record rally in gold stocks and reassurances of further support from a senior central bank official to ease the economic pain caused by the C-19 coronavirus chaos.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34% at 6,044.2, with gold stocks adding more than 4% to hit a record high as an escalating diplomatic row between the United States and China hammered the USD and drove safe-haven gold to record highs.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4%.
Chinese shares finished higher Monday after data showed that China’s economic recovery is continuing to build momentum, but heightened US-China tensions kept gains in check.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26% at 3,205.23 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.51%.
Shanghai Composite index finished 3.9% lower and the blue-chip CSI300 index 4.4% lower.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.28% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.149%.
The index tracking the 50 most representative stocks on Shanghai’s STAR market fell 1.06%
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 27 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:44am EDT
|138.13
|+0.29
|+0.21%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:51am EDT
|301.55
|-1.90
|-0.63%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:51am EDT
|1,262.29
|-5.18
|-0.41%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,715.85
|-35.76
|-0.16%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,603.26
|-102.07
|-0.41%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:04am EDT
|6,169.60
|+21.60
|+0.35%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|2,217.86
|+17.42
|+0.79%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|24 Jul 2020
|1,340.92
|-18.73
|-1.38%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,116.67
|+33.67
|+0.66%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,860.94
|-142.32
|-2.37%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,205.23
|+8.46
|+0.26%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:08am EDT
|38,029.90
|-99.00
|-0.26%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:07am EDT
|1,588.04
|-1.57
|-0.10%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|23 Jul 2020
|203.49
|-10.54
|-4.92%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rewards Investors, Stock at All Time Highs - July 27, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - July 27, 2020
- Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - July 27, 2020