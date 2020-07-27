Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#world #stocks #markets #AsiaPacific

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan’s stock index was firmer by 0.76%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.16%.

Australian shares settled higher Monday, helped by a record rally in gold stocks and reassurances of further support from a senior central bank official to ease the economic pain caused by the C-19 coronavirus chaos.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34% at 6,044.2, with gold stocks adding more than 4% to hit a record high as an escalating diplomatic row between the United States and China hammered the USD and drove safe-haven gold to record highs.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4%.

Chinese shares finished higher Monday after data showed that China’s economic recovery is continuing to build momentum, but heightened US-China tensions kept gains in check.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26% at 3,205.23 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.51%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.28% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.149%.

The index tracking the 50 most representative stocks on Shanghai’s STAR market fell 1.06%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:44am EDT 138.13 +0.29 +0.21% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:51am EDT 301.55 -1.90 -0.63% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:51am EDT 1,262.29 -5.18 -0.41% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,715.85 -35.76 -0.16% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,603.26 -102.07 -0.41% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:04am EDT 6,169.60 +21.60 +0.35% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 2,217.86 +17.42 +0.79% .SETI SET Composite Index 24 Jul 2020 1,340.92 -18.73 -1.38% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,116.67 +33.67 +0.66% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,860.94 -142.32 -2.37% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,205.23 +8.46 +0.26% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:08am EDT 38,029.90 -99.00 -0.26% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:07am EDT 1,588.04 -1.57 -0.10% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 23 Jul 2020 203.49 -10.54 -4.92%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!