Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

 Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan’s stock index was firmer by 0.76%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.16%.

Australian shares settled higher Monday, helped by a record rally in gold stocks and reassurances of further support from a senior central bank official to ease the economic pain caused by the C-19 coronavirus chaos.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34% at 6,044.2, with gold stocks adding more than 4% to hit a record high as an escalating diplomatic row between the United States and China hammered the USD and drove safe-haven gold to record highs.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4%.

Chinese shares finished higher Monday after data showed that China’s economic recovery is continuing to build momentum, but heightened US-China tensions kept gains in check.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26% at 3,205.23 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.51%.

Shanghai Composite index finished 3.9% lower and the blue-chip CSI300 index 4.4% lower.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.28% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.149%.

The index tracking the 50 most representative stocks on Shanghai’s STAR market fell 1.06%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:44am EDT138.13+0.29+0.21%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:51am EDT301.55-1.90-0.63%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:51am EDT1,262.29-5.18-0.41%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,715.85-35.76-0.16%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,603.26-102.07-0.41%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:04am EDT6,169.60+21.60+0.35%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT2,217.86+17.42+0.79%
.SETISET Composite Index24 Jul 20201,340.92-18.73-1.38%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,116.67+33.67+0.66%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,860.94-142.32-2.37%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,205.23+8.46+0.26%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:08am EDT38,029.90-99.00-0.26%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:07am EDT1,588.04-1.57-0.10%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index23 Jul 2020203.49-10.54-4.92%

