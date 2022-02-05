Yesterday we upgraded MetaRace DOG$ and we received as usual a good deal of feedback. I grew up with a great deal of exposure to the sport so I was shocked that so many knew so little about just how much money is involved in the Industry.

As part of our initial research we dug deep in to the data, the information we extracted was a surprise even to me, a life long Dog racing fan.

Here are some of the highlights:

The annual turnover of dog race betting in Great Britain amounted to roughly 231 million British pounds between April 2020 to September 2020. This shows a drop from the previous period, most likely as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on sporting events, a an issue MetaRace will not have.

The Victorian greyhound racing industry contributes significantly to the state’s economy generating more than $540 million in annual economic benefit to the Victorian economy, and 4,300 full time equivalent jobs. For more information please refer to the GRV Economic Contribution Report.

In Queensland Greyhounds generated $1.0 billion (+18.7%) in 2020

Commercial greyhound racing exists in seven countries at 116 tracks worldwide.

Globally despite regulatory issues this remains a multi-billion dollar industry.

Racing in the Metaverse has some distinct advantages, the regulatory challenges are far fewer, racing can be 24/7/365, the cost of owning and breeding is much cheaper and the ability to aggregate a global fan base is a specialty of the founders of MetaRace.

Dog racing is currently legal in the United States, Australia, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

MetaRace is a play-to-earn NFT greyhound racing blockchain game in the Metaverse that will allow investors the ability to own dogs, participate in races, breed unique NFT dogs, grow a kennel or training business, buy land, build racecourses, and co-own community racecourses.

Combining a multi-billion dollar business, a fully verifiable blockchain and unlimited earning potential due to NFT and decentralised community participation – there are no limits to growth potential!