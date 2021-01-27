Keeping a Pet is a Proven Strategy for Coping with Stress

#pet #dog #cat #stress

Research has proven that interacting with animals helps reduce stress. As oxytocin levels are increased and cortisol production decreased just by petting an animal.

Taking your pet dog for a walk can also help you to move your thoughts from a stressful situation to calming nature.

Other ways pets helps us include, the following:

Helps the brain to release the feel good hormones that make us less anxious and depressed.

It makes us exercise more as dogs need to be walked.

Brings in some responsibility and purpose as you have to take care a pet and meet its needs.

Helps 1 to interact socially with others as you walk it and maybe talk about your pets or other mood lifting conversation

A pet’s love is unconditional and you do not have to worry about whether you have said something wrong to it.

It will it give you advice that you do not need. Train it, and your pet is just there to obey you.

Choose a pet that suits your circumstances. I have a friend who has a pet frog. Consider the residential and city laws about keeping pets. You do not want added stress from the authorities due to keeping a pet that is against the law, like a lion or alligator.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!