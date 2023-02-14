Importance of Radical Transparency for Crypto Sector in the Post-FTX Era.

Trust in the crypto business has dwindled in recent months because of unethical actors and the prolonged decrease in cryptocurrency values, dubbed the “crypto winter.” It’s simple to forecast the “death of crypto.” These elements work against the long-term adoption of digital currency and financial assets. However, despite the elements, the initial promise of blockchain technology remains.

The objective of the development of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) is to lower barriers to financial inclusion for the public through technology that eliminates the problems that users of current centralized financial institutions face. DeFi, on the other hand, is available to everyone with an internet connection, has cheap costs and frequently high interest rates, provides security and transparency, and gives consumers complete autonomy.

In principle, it sounds fantastic. However, if you are new to cryptocurrency or simply “crypto-curious,” the learning curve to access true decentralized money is not only high, but nearly vertical. Simply said, many of today’s applications are too difficult for most individuals to use. There are several procedures to deposit fiat cash, users must accept self-custody of assets, and these programs do not have user interface suitable for widespread adoption. Consumers, understandably, want a more straightforward and user-friendly solution. To assist, numerous crypto-curious have switched to custodial products.

The distinction between custodial and non-custodial methods is straightforward. Custodial solutions leverage centralized technology to store user assets in a specific location, allowing for more simplified security protections inside the application while a third party performs those processes. Non-custodial solutions keep users’ personal security information on their platforms, avoiding third-party participation. While this is more in line with the objective of total decentralization, placing individual users in control of sophisticated security processes might burden their experience significantly.

To put the risks of non-custodial solutions into context, the Wall Street Journal estimates that about 20% of Bitcoin is lost owing to users forgetting their seed phrase, the exceptionally long and difficult security phrase needed to log in. If a user forgets or misplaces this phrase, they may be locked out of their own assets indefinitely, as non-custodial platforms have no ability to reverse user actions or assist users when an error occurs. In addition to the burden of memorizing seed phrases, non-custodials have a variety of other disadvantages. Because the blockchain is notorious for its tremendous openness, trading can be less private. Trading can also take longer since each transaction is recorded on the blockchain rather than at a single centralized location. Finally, trading on non-custodial platforms might be expensive due to the additional transaction fees that are widespread in the crypto field.

Transparency and trust are critical components of increasing crypto acceptance. Recent occurrences, such as the failure of high-profile companies such as FTX, BlockFi, and Celsius, have tarnished the notion of centralization as a steppingstone to a truly decentralized economic environment. Custodial wallets, when combined with superior operational due diligence and functioning within a reputable regulatory framework, enable customers to quickly adopt crypto while providing reassurance that their funds are safe and secure.

Necessary Approach

Industry is thought to be capable of striking a balance between operability and security in a variety of ways. The first, and most critical currently, is extreme transparency. Customers must be able to know where their funds are always, and regrettably, this has been a unique aspect in the overall crypto scene. There should be no barrier between clients and their private funds. Furthermore, it is critical to guarantee that all trading occurs inside regulated contexts and that client assets are never utilized for borrowing and lending without their agreement.

Finally, despite differing opinions on third-party custodians, a platform’s security and reputation may be attributed to investing in the most trusted suppliers of digital asset protection on the market. Using trustworthy custodians protects investors against cyber assaults, internal collusion, and human mistake, allowing for a better user experience on the primary platform. We can address concerns about opacity and unethical actors in custodial providers by guaranteeing that client money is protected by an independent third party and providing consumers with real-time access to where their funds are.

As early adopters of Web3 and DeFi, users must be aware of a segment of the market that is eager to enter this domain but is uncomfortable with the complexities of doing so. Only by making it safe and simple for clients to invest in cryptocurrencies will help to widespread adoption of this technology.

