25.6 C
New York
Friday, July 9, 2021
spot_img
HomePoliticsAmerica
PoliticsAmericaCrypto

IMF Moves Support Buying Crypto

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

The IMF is set to vote on a proposal to increase the institution’s lending capacity by $650 billion “in the coming days,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. Flooding the world with more printed Fiat Currency is a strong motivation to move to Crypto.

As countries look to recover from the massive economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF has been mulling an increase in its special drawing rights (SDR), which are international reserve assets that aid governments in protecting their financial reserves against global currency fluctuations, and also help the IMF calculate loans and interest rates.

The G7 and G20 groups of nations have endorsed the proposal, and late last month the Washington-based crisis lender’s executive board discussed the increase.

“We expect in the coming days the board of governors of the fund to table for approval by all member states a proposal for emitting $650 billion dollars in special drawing rights,” Georgieva said in Sofia, Bulgaria during a summit of the Three Seas Initiative, which brings together the 12 European Union nations bordering the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas.

While the new reserves may be approved in the coming days, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said last month that the actual allocation wouldn’t take place before the end of August due to the complexity of the process.

“Why is this important? It is an injection in the reserves of all members of the fund, providing a lot of space, a lot of space for fiscal actions” at a time when the economy stopped because of Covid, Georgieva said, adding the increase would be the largest in the IMF’s history.

Previous articleBiden Brings Socialism to Washington
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.knightsbridgelaw.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com