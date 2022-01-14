#sleep #rest #sunshine #immune #system #stress #inflamation

“Good rest, sound sleep and a bit of sunshine are the most important and underrated ways to stay healthy” — Paul Ebeling

Looking at old movies the wee hrs of the morning may seem like a good idea at the time, but come flu season you will notice the difference.

Studies show that getting 7 to 8 hrs of sleep a night can promote your body’s ability to heal itself.

Sleep deprivation can cause higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which will not only weaken our immune system but can also lead to increased inflammation. Beyond that, researchers are not completely sure how sleep strengthens the immune system. But, the results are clear: 7 to 8 hrs of sleep is necessary for a good immune system.

Chronic stress makes our body produce too much of the stress hormone, which depresses the immune system. Chronic means that the stress is frequent and ongoing, so repeatedly practicing relaxation, aka good rest, techniques should take the edge off.

And get some Sunshine: Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B6 are all important- but so is Vitamin D. During the winter it may be hard to open the door and force yourself outside, as it is necessary for a healthy immune system. Just 15 to 20 mins of Sunlight everyday will give you the dose you need.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!