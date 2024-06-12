GameStop Latest News $GME

Keith Gill ‘Roaring Kitty’ made significant trades of GameStop as the stock plummeted towards the end of the trading day.



GameStop $20 calls expiring June 21 were traded 93,266 times with a heavy action occurring after 3:30 p.m.





Although the average trade on the day was 21 contracts, trades in the final period of the day were nearly double in size.



In a recent social media post, Gill claimed to have purchased 120,000 contracts and mentioned that he had not yet closed his position.



Shares surged to over $45 this month, before pulling back. The company took advantage of the rally and sold $2.14 billion worth of shares.



As expiration draws near the question remains whether Gill will choose to exercise the contracts and receive shares or close out the position.



Although it is impossible to determine if he had any involvement in the recent trading activity on Wednesday the possibility of him selling off part or all of his holdings could potentially have a negative impact on the shares.



The stock experienced a significant decline, dropping as much as 19% during the day and ultimately closing 17% lower at $25.46.



The $20 calls reached a peak of $13.90 each earlier on Wednesday, but closed at $6.40. That’s still higher than his claimed average purchase price of $5.6754.

GameStop Raises $2.14 Billion on Back of Roaring Kitty-Led Rally:

GameStop Corp. raised approximately $2.14 billion from a share sale program. This capitalization followed Keith Gill’s positive remarks about the shares after his return to YouTube

Shayne Heffernan