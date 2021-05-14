Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS) is a Buy

Digivault, the secure digital asset custody business of Nasdaq listed Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), has become the first stand-alone digital asset custodian to receive approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to register as a custodian wallet provider under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information of the Payer) Regulations 2017 (MLR 2017), as amended[1].

The approval represents a key milestone in Digivault’s strategy to provide compliant and secure custody services to corporate and institutional investors in crypto assets.

Digivault’s cold solution comprises a network of secure third-party vaults owned by renowned vault services provider, Malca-Amit. Crypto assets are stored in a completely off-line environment, and alongside traditional stores of value such as gold and silver.

The warm custody solution combines the best of cold and hot custody by incorporating a physical break on the internet through a series of hardware and software fire walls, so that assets are protected yet readily available.

Digivault provides one of the widest custody offerings, including custodial services for assets in Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC, as well as other assets that are hosted on ERC-20 and ERC-1400 protocols.

With both institutional investors and corporate treasurers increasingly holding crypto assets as a store of value and hedge against inflation, Digivault is experiencing significant demand for solutions that offer the regulatory oversight and protection that such investors would experience in other asset classes.

The FCA registration also follows a recently announced partnership with Torstone Technology to deliver post trade settlement and digital asset custody to institutional clients via Torstone’s settlement platform.

Rob Cooper, CEO of Digivault, said: “We have been delighted to work so closely with the FCA on obtaining this registration. Operating within the FCA’s MLR framework provides our clients the assurance that their assets are being custodied within the highest possible standard of governance, control and oversight.”

Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex Limited, said: “The FCA approval is continued validation of our strategy to deliver fair, transparent and compliant crypto products for institutions. Digivault’s market leading custody solution is a foundational pillar of the Diginex ecosystem and acts a key enabler to the EQUOS Exchange, OTC and Lending business lines.”

[1] Amended by the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2019. Cryptoassets: AML / CTF regime | FCA. MLR 2017 was implemented under the European Union’s 5th Directive on Money Laundering, providing clarity on customer due diligence, terrorist financing prevention, improved ownership transparency of companies and trusts, and sanction enforcement.

About Digivault

Digivault provides digital asset custody that integrates physical and virtual security, giving institutions tangible solutions in a rapidly evolving world. We deliver a powerful custodian that combines multiple layers of protection, eliminating the need for trust in a single person or group of people. As part of a Nasdaq-listed company, we are accountable to the SEC, meaning increased regulation. However, we eliminate the need for trust through our processes and technology, providing our clients with peace of mind. For more information visit: www.digivault.com

Follow Digivault on social media on Twitter @Digivaultglobal and on LinkedIn

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access, a securitization advisory service Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park Asset Management.