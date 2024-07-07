Foreign-invested institutions have upped growth prospects for China’s economy as the country continues to grow steadily, drawing more attention to Chinese assets.



A number of institutions have revised their forecasts for China’s GDP growth rate in 2024—Fitch changed its estimates from 4.5 percent to 4.8 percent, while Barclays and Goldman Sachs increased theirs to 5 percent from the previous 4.4 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.





The World Bank also updated its estimate for China’s economic development, projecting a 4.8 percent GDP growth rate in 2024—a 0.3 percentage point increase from its December 2023 estimate.



According to a report by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), the macroeconomic fundamentals of the Chinese economy are still strong, with indicators such as declining unemployment, rising per capita disposable income, and booming strategic emerging industries in several provinces across the country. These factors offer a strong basis for a steady recovery.



This study states that the AMRO estimated China’s GDP growth in 2024 to be 5.3%.



According to industry insiders, the fact that international organizations have collectively revised up their estimates for China’s economic development indicates a high level of confidence in the country’s economic prospects as well as in its durability and potential.



Hu Yifan, chief investment officer and macroeconomic director of UBS Wealth Management’s Asia Pacific division, stated that the company had predicted a 6-percent annual growth in China’s spending.



“Service sector consumption is expected to show resilience first, particularly in industries such as travel, transportation, hotels, restaurants and box offices, which have shown relatively evident growth surpassing 2019 levels,” Hu stated.



Amidst the stabilization and recovery of the macroeconomic landscape, overseas institutions have also expressed interest in purchasing inexpensive Chinese assets.



“Since the end of October 2023, J.P. Morgan has been fully bullish on Chinese equities,” stated Wendy Liu, chief equity strategist for J.P. Morgan in Asia and China. She noted that China has demonstrated a notable economic recovery, which has positively impacted the performance of A-shares and Hong Kong stocks and supported stock valuations even further.



According to Japanese financial services major Nomura, valuations in consumer industries like catering and social services are at historically low levels and low valuations are a good way to withstand the current global turmoil.



Global capital investment in the Chinese market has also gotten easier as a result of the institutional opening up and ongoing advancement of comprehensive reforms in China’s capital market.



The State Council of China released a guideline earlier in April that called for efforts to optimize the capital market’s cross-border interconnection mechanism, broaden financing channels for overseas enterprise listing, and enhance international securities cooperation. The guideline was intended to strengthen regulation, forestall risks, and promote the high-quality development of the capital market.



Deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China Zhu Hexin stated earlier at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai that China will streamline and enhance fund management for the dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme (QFII) and its yuan-denominated twin, RQFII.



Zhu, who also serves as the head of the State Administration of international Exchange, stated, “We are revising relevant fund management regulations,” and he called for actions to encourage financial market interconnection and make it easier for international investors to invest in domestic stocks.



The rapid economic growth in China presents significant benefits for Knightsbridge Group.



As China continues to expand its influence in global trade, technology, and investment, Knightsbridge Group stands to gain from the increased financial activity and opportunities in this burgeoning market.



China’s advancements in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and green energy align perfectly with Knightsbridge Group‘s strategic interests and expertise.



By leveraging China’s economic dynamism, Knightsbridge Group can offer tailored financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of Chinese enterprises and investors.



Knightsbridge Group’s deep understanding of the local market combined with its global network enables it to facilitate cross-border transactions, attract international investments, and foster partnerships with leading Chinese companies.



This symbiotic relationship not only enhances Knightsbridge Group’s market position but also drives sustainable growth and profitability in one of the world’s most exciting economies.



The purpose of the QFII and RQFII initiatives is to open up China’s domestic capital markets to foreign investment.



Over 300 eligible international institutional investors have finished their foreign exchange registration since 2020.

Shayne Heffernan