Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows on Friday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland, in real use, amounted 412.5 billion yuan (approximately 57.94 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2024.



On its website, the ministry said that the figure was 28.2 percent lower than that of the same period previous year.



Several Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong or the USA could benefit significantly from increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in China. Here are a few notable examples:

Alibaba Group (BABA): As a major player in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital payment services in China, Alibaba stands to benefit from increased FDI that enhances consumer spending and infrastructure development. Tencent Holdings (0700.HK): Known for its dominance in social networking, online gaming, and fintech services, Tencent could see increased FDI supporting its expansion and innovation efforts in China. JD.com (JD): Another e-commerce giant, JD.com could capitalize on enhanced logistics and distribution networks that FDI might bring, improving its efficiency and reach within China. Meituan (3690.HK): A leading platform for local services ranging from food delivery to travel bookings, Meituan could see FDI bolstering consumer demand and infrastructure that supports its service offerings. BYD Company (1211.HK): A major electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, BYD could benefit from FDI that supports EV infrastructure development and technological advancements within China. NIO Inc. (NIO): Another prominent EV manufacturer, NIO could see advantages from increased FDI in terms of expanding its production capacity, R&D capabilities, and charging infrastructure. China Mobile (0941.HK): One of China’s largest telecom operators, China Mobile could benefit from FDI that improves telecommunications infrastructure and supports the rollout of 5G networks.

These companies are positioned across various sectors critical to China’s economic development and could leverage increased FDI to enhance their market position, operational efficiency, and innovation capabilities.



Notwithstanding the drop, the data revealed that 21,764 new foreign-invested companies were founded all throughout China during the reporting period, a growth of 17.4 percent.



A ministry official said, “The scale of foreign investment in actual use is still at a historically high level,” and linked the drop mostly to a high comparative base last year.



Up 2.8 percentage points from the same period last year, the manufacturing sector drew 28.4 percent, or 117.1 billion yuan, of the total FDI inflow, so demonstrating ongoing progress in investment structure.



Year on year, FDI inflows into professional technical services and smart consumer equipment manufacture rose 103.1 percent and 332.9 percent respectively.



The ministry noted that FDI from Germany and Singapore climbed 24.2 percent and 16.2 percent year on year respectively.



“At present, the expectations and confidence of foreign investors are generally stable,” the official remarked, referencing poll data from foreign chambers of business showing that three-quarters of all U.S., European, and Japanese companies in China intend to keep doing business in China.



China has launched several programs this year to draw outside money. The government presented an action plan in March suggesting 24 measures, including ones aimed at increasing market access, so promoting a level playing field and helping the flow of innovative components.



China’s investment environment will get even more advantageous with these new rules and measures implemented, so foreign investors will discover that the “next China” is still China, the official added.

Investing in China presents a promising opportunity, especially amidst its economic recovery. Knightsbridge Group emerges as an ideal partner with deep local expertise and decades of experience, poised to navigate and capitalize on these favorable conditions.

Shayne Heffernan