China Demand Recovering

China reported sustained consumer price rise and a substantially narrower decrease in producer prices in June, as rising consumer sentiment fueled domestic demand.

Last month, the consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, increased by 0.2% year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Although it was significantly lower than the 0.3% increase in May, the price level has been rising for the past five months.

According to official figures, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased by 0.6 percent, matching the increase seen in May.

When asked about the numbers, NBS statistician Dong Lijuan stated that there was enough supply in the consumer market and that prices continued to climb moderately.

According to the breakdown, non-food prices up 0.8 percent year on year in June, driven by a 3.1 percent increase in energy prices and a 3.7 percent increase in tourism-related prices.

In June, food costs fell 2.1 percent year on year as an abundance of fresh vegetables, eggs, meat, and mutton, among other items, brought down the overall price level. Pork prices rose 18.1 percent, bucking the trend.

In June, industrial prices rose, indicating that domestic demand was recovering.

The producer pricing index, which measures expenses at the factory gate, fell 0.8 percent year on year last month, reversing a 1.4 percent dip in May and a 2.5 percent decrease in April.

Analysts said the most recent data revealed a strong domestic market, with consumers more willing to spend and industries ramping up production.

Driven by the holiday economy, the service and consumption sectors recovered quickly this year, while the industrial sector expanded rapidly with consistent transformation and upgrades, according to Wang Jinbin, deputy dean of Renmin University of China’s School of Economics.

From the Spring Festival to May Day and the Dragon Boat Festival, this year’s holidays have seen a significant increase in cultural and tourism consumption.

As the hectic summer vacation season begins, the country prepares for a significant increase in travel and tourism. In July and August, an estimated 860 million railway passenger trips are predicted, indicating considerable transport demand from summer vacationers, tourists, and family visitors.

The authorities have increased policy support to unlock the potential of domestic demand.

China launched a new round of consumer goods trade-ins in March. With more subsidies and incentives, the program has resulted in increased sales of automobiles, home appliances, and furnishings.

In May, new energy passenger vehicle unit sales increased by 38.5 percent year on year. The sales value of home appliances and furnishings increased by 12.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

Looking ahead, analysts expect domestic demand will continue to increase in the second half of this year as the economy recovers and supporting policies are strengthened, resulting in modest consumer inflation and additional price reductions for producers.

According to Lian Ping, head of the Guangkai Chief Industry Research Institute, consumption will continue to improve throughout the year and remain the fundamental driving force of the economy.



Shayne Heffernan