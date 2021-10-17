Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Opens to $50.4-M

#Halloween #BoxOffice #movie #theater

The killer film defeated James Bond pic ‘No Time to Die’ while Ridley Scott’s historical epic ‘The Last Duel’ was DOA in its debut with $4.8-M domestically.

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest horror opening of the VirusCasedemic era. It also boasts the Top start for a movie launching simultaneously in theaters and on a streaming service at no extra cost.

Director Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $50.4-M from 3,705 theaters in North America. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service, Peacock.

Peacock, like most other steamers, didn’t disclose any viewership numbers for Halloween Kills. At the box office, it came in ahead of expectations.

No Time to Die is near the $450-M mark globally. The MGM and EON movie continues to ring up big numbers overseas, as all Bond films do. It earned another $54-M this weekend for a foreign tally of $348.3-M and $447.5-M worldwide without China, where it lands on 24 October.

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened on Top the international chart with a weekend haul of $62.3-M from 44 markets for a foreign take of $115.6-M and $283.7-M worldwide, that excludes China.

Domestically, Venom 2 finished Sunday with $168.1-M after earning $16.5-M in its 3rd frame.

Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel bombed in its debut with $4.8-M domestically. Set in 14th Century France, the movie stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

The Last Duel started off its foreign run with just $4.2-M from 37 markets for a global launch of $9-M.

At the specialty box office

National Geographic Film’s acclaimed Thai cave drama The Rescue, from Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, expanded into a total of 552 theaters. The documentary took in $386,400 for a 10-day domestic tally of $460,000.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!