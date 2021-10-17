16.5 C
New York
Sunday, October 17, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleHollywood
LifestyleHollywoodPaul Ebeling

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Opens to $50.4-M

By Paul Ebeling

#Halloween #BoxOffice #movie #theater

$CMCSA $SNE

The killer film defeated James Bond pic ‘No Time to Die’ while Ridley Scott’s historical epic ‘The Last Duel’ was DOA in its debut with $4.8-M domestically.

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest horror opening of the VirusCasedemic era. It also boasts the Top start for a movie launching simultaneously in theaters and on a streaming service at no extra cost.

Director Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $50.4-M from 3,705 theaters in North America. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service, Peacock.

Peacock, like most other steamers, didn’t disclose any viewership numbers for Halloween Kills. At the box office, it came in ahead of expectations.

No Time to Die is near the $450-M mark globally. The MGM and EON movie continues to ring up big numbers overseas, as all Bond films do. It earned another $54-M this weekend for a foreign tally of $348.3-M and $447.5-M worldwide without China, where it lands on 24 October.

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened on Top the international chart with a weekend haul of $62.3-M from 44 markets for a foreign take of $115.6-M and $283.7-M worldwide, that excludes China.

Domestically, Venom 2 finished Sunday with $168.1-M after earning $16.5-M in its 3rd frame.

Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel bombed in its debut with $4.8-M domestically. Set in 14th Century France, the movie stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

The Last Duel started off its foreign run with just $4.2-M from 37 markets for a global launch of $9-M.

At the specialty box office

National Geographic Film’s acclaimed Thai cave drama The Rescue, from Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, expanded into a total of 552 theaters. The documentary took in $386,400 for a 10-day domestic tally of $460,000.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleThe Color Blue and Creativity
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com