Baha Bay at Baha Mar Bahamas

Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas and home to celebrated brands Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood, today reveals the upcoming debut of Baha Bay opening July 2, 2021, exclusively available to all Baha Mar guests. Set within a breathtaking Bahamian backdrop, the new luxury beachfront water park will be the latest addition to Baha Mar’s spectacular guest amenities and unparalleled offerings.

This summer, Baha Mar guests will be the first to experience Baha Bay, the $200 million luxury water park. Set on 15 lush oceanfront acres, Baha Bay will feature 24 water slides, a dueling water coaster, group raft rides, the most spectacular wave pool in the Caribbean, an action river winding through exuberant tropical landscape, a first of its kind Surf Simulator and more. Along with Baha Bay’s exciting array of aquatic activities including thrilling water slides and attractions, Baha Bay also includes splash zones for kids of all ages, beachside tranquility, and well-appointed luxurious cabanas ideal for privacy, entertaining and relaxation. The expansive beachfront adventure offers a complete customizable guest vacation.

Enjoy the luxury of choice whether relaxing at one of the Baha Bay Beach Club’s infinity pools overlooking an endless turquoise sea, indulging in multiple al fresco dining options and world-class culinary concepts, or trying your luck at the only outdoor casino gaming pavilion inside a waterpark. Guests of all ages are invited to an experience where pure relaxation and entertainment meets spacious exclusivity and warm Bahamian hospitality.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the launch of Baha Bay, coming to Baha Mar on July 2nd,” says Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. “As the latest addition to the resort destination’s collection of celebrated adult and family-friendly offerings, Baha Bay will provide our guests with new exceptional experiences, suitable for all ages, as we continue to redefine the Caribbean vacation.”

Baha Bay will boast a selection of elevated culinary concepts with innovative cuisines at The Market, home to Cleo Grill, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Plant Nation and Chill. Additional individual restaurants include the famed Sugar Factory, delectable Umami Burger, and Barracuda food trucks.

Simultaneously, Baha Mar will reopen the Baha Bay Beach Club offering spectacular beachfront views of turquoise Bahamian waters. The luxurious Beach Club features 15 full-service private cabanas, daybeds, breathtaking infinity pools and poolside lounge areas for optimal seclusion and relaxation. Baha Bay Beach Club is also home to 25°N restaurant serving coastal California-inspired bites and drinks.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.bahamar.com.

About Baha Bay

Inspired by the natural beauty of The Bahamas, and developed exclusively for Baha Mar, Baha Bay is a luxury beachfront waterpark that embodies Bahamian island pleasure with exhilarating entertainment for the entire family. Set amidst 15 lush acres overlooking the stunning Cable Beach, Baha Bay offers an array of aquatic experiences, including 24 water slides, a tropical action river, the first ProSlide Dueling Water Coaster and FlyingSAUCER 45 in the Caribbean, luxe poolside lounge areas with full-service private cabanas, multiple food and beverage options, and the world’s first casino gaming pavilion inside a waterpark. Baha Bay offers endless possibilities and intimate experiences for adults and kids of all ages in a luxury setting with warm Bahamian hospitality. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahabay.com.