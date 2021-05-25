Americans Vs Americans

#Americans #citizens #voters #polititians #government #enemies #Constitution

“The sooner all American citizens realize that we are being governed by people at war with our Constitution, the sooner those people will be treated The Enemy”— Paul Ebeling

In a recent WP article the Justice Department explained why the words of its 6 January Insurrection indictments of those it claims trespassed on the Capitol will not result in the severe prison sentences they imply. Those words try to fit acts prima facie of mostly peaceful protest into the Democratic Party’s and associated enemies’ narrative of “armed insurrection against our democracy.”

But in the WP story these “legal experts” mention regretfully that what remains of the US legal system cannot erase the fact that trespassing is only trespassing, even in the US Capitol, and a misdemeanor is still only a misdemeanor.

Nevertheless, the Biden DOJ prosecutors and its friendly experts fill most of the article with how they combine unlimited pretrial detention under harsh circumstances and limitation of legal assistance to press the accused to accept maximum penalties and to forgo bringing cases to juries.

The Narrative Vs The Reality

Keeping evaluation of cases within the administrative-judicial system out of the hands of the accused’s is a Key part of suppressing the reality of what happened and did not happen on 6 January. Thus, forcing the accused to plead guilty to charges formulated according to the narrative that white supremacist Americans unlawfully obstructed the Y 2020 election is essential to establishing the validity of that fraudulent political claim.

That, in turn, is a Key weapon in the enemies’ attack on the American Republic and its supporters.

Reality is the opposite: the enemy itself committed the only unlawful acts of interference during the Y 2020 election.

Anyone looking for evidence of their interference may begin with Time magazine’s 4 February, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” and continue to the ongoing campaigns to derail audits of vote counts.

The Biden Justice Department, acting as part and parcel of the enemy that calls itself “our democracy” has pushed partisanship to the point of war by 1 regime in favor of another.

This has created a stark reality of the political prisoners among us, people who are being punished for supporting the Republic against the enemy. When regimes war on each other, whose side you are on becomes the practical definition of justice.

To keep this reality in context, one might recall Arlo Guthrie’s hilarious Y 1967 song “Alice’s Restaurant,” the saga of a hippie arrested for dumping trash, whom the legal system throws in with “all kinds of mean nasty ugly looking people . . . Mother rapers. Father stabbers. Father rapers! . . . nasty and ugly and horrible crime-type guys sitting on the bench next to me! . . . And the meanest, ugliest, nastiest Father raper of them all . . . he said, ‘What were you arrested for, kid?’ And I said, ‘Littering.’ And they all moved away from me.”

We who have sworn (I am a former US Marine) and who swear to uphold the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic owe no allegiance whatever to the entrenched enemies that now runs this country.

We cannon persuade them about right and wrong.

If we are to avoid becoming our enemies’ subjects we can and must treat them as the enemies they are: deny their legitimacy, and rebuild the Republic amongst those of us who love it.

Working to Make and Keep America Great Again.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!