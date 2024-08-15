America

War Stocks Still a Buy $LMT $NOC $RTX $BA

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
As the world watches with bated breath, geopolitical tensions are not just shaping international relations but also influencing investment strategies. The year 2024 has been marked by an uptick in global conflicts, from the Middle East to Eastern Europe, fueling a sector of the stock market that thrives on military spending: war stocks.

Company NameTicker SymbolStock ExchangeSectorKey Products/Services
Lockheed MartinLMTNYSEAerospace & DefenseMilitary aircraft, missiles, defense systems
Northrop GrummanNOCNYSEAerospace & DefenseAutonomous systems, cyber solutions
BAE SystemsBA.LLondon Stock ExchangeAerospace & DefenseCombat vehicles, naval systems, electronics
Raytheon TechnologiesRTXNYSEAerospace & DefenseMissile defense, precision weapons
BoeingBANYSEAerospace & DefenseFighter jets, military aircraft
General DynamicsGDNYSEAerospace & DefenseLand and amphibious combat vehicles
Thales GroupHO.PAEuronext ParisAerospace & DefenseMilitary electronics, space systems
Saab ABSAAB-B.STStockholm Stock ExchangeAerospace & DefenseDefense systems, surveillance technology
Rheinmetall AGRHM.DEFrankfurt Stock ExchangeAerospace & DefenseLand systems, armaments
Leonardo S.p.A.LDO.MIBorsa ItalianaAerospace & DefenseHelicopters, security electronics
Elbit SystemsESLTNASDAQAerospace & DefenseAdvanced defense systems, electronics
Huntington Ingalls IndustriesHIINYSEAerospace & DefenseShipbuilding for the military

Why War Stocks Remain Attractive:

  • Geopolitical Escalation: The ongoing conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East, have not only sustained but increased the demand for military hardware. This demand is reflected in the stock performance of companies like Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, which have seen their shares rise amidst general market turmoil.
  • Defense Budget Increases: Governments, especially the U.S., continue to bolster defense spending. The fiscal 2022 budget, for instance, saw a significant increase, signaling a long-term commitment to defense, which directly benefits these companies.
  • Technological Advancements: Modern warfare requires not just traditional armaments but also advanced technology. Companies like RTX Corp (formerly Raytheon Technologies) are at the forefront of providing missile systems, drones, and cyber defense solutions, making them indispensable in current conflicts.
  • Stable Revenue Streams: Unlike many sectors, defense companies enjoy a relatively predictable revenue stream due to government contracts. This stability is particularly appealing in times of economic uncertainty or market volatility.

Global Conflicts and Civil Unrest:

  • Ukraine: The conflict with Russia has not only led to increased military aid but also to a broader NATO rearmament, significantly boosting defense stocks.
  • Middle East: Tensions between Israel and its neighbors, especially the potential for escalation with Iran, keep the region volatile. This scenario has investors eyeing defense stocks as a hedge against rising oil prices and broader conflict.
  • Civil Unrest: From protests in several African nations to ongoing struggles in parts of Asia, civil unrest often leads to increased security spending, indirectly supporting defense contractors.

Market Sentiment:

Recent posts on X (formerly Twitter) highlight a mixed sentiment but a clear trend towards defense stocks. This indicates a belief among some investors that these stocks are not just safe havens but also growth opportunities.

The investment in war stocks in 2024 isn’t just about capitalizing on current conflicts but also about anticipating future military engagements and technological advancements in warfare. While the ethical implications of investing in war are debated, from a purely financial perspective, these stocks offer a unique blend of stability and growth potential in an unstable world. As long as geopolitical tensions persist, defense stocks are likely to remain a strategic choice for investors looking for resilience amidst global uncertainty. However, investors should always consider the broader implications of such investments, balancing potential financial gains with ethical considerations.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
