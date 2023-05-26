XT social infused exchange

Founded in Seychelles in 2018, XT.COM is the world’s first social infused exchange. Operation headquarter is located in Dubai. It boasts the global first-class domain name XT.COM, with more than 3 million registered users, over 300,000 monthly active users, and more than 30 million users in the ecosystem. Currently, XT.COM ranks NO.40 on CoinMarketCap, and NO.30 on CoinGecko.

The platform launched various functions, such as exchange trading, OTC trading, margin trading, ETH2.0, contracts, and buy crypto with credit/debit card, etc. XT.COM has 100+ high-quality tokens and 300+ trading pairs.

XT.COM has multiple international communities meeting different needs, including Chinese, English, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, African, Arabian, Turkish, Spanish, and Russian, etc. The members of Chinese telegram group reaches 100k+, the members of English telegram group 90K+, and the members of Korean telegram group 4K+.

XT(Spot Trading)

Advanced API: Offers an easy and efficient way to develop a secure and programmatic trading strategy

Efficient Matching Engine: Supports up to 1 million transactions per second without any overload

Various Order Types: Offers limit, stop, market, post only and iceberg orders

High-Quality Assets: Over 100 global high-quality blockchain projects with more than 300 trading pairs

High Liquidity: Highest daily volume of nearly $1000 million (USD) with the smallest bid-ask spread in the industry

Up to 20x Leverage: Margin trading that supports most mainstream cryptos such as BTC and ETH

Multiple Fiat Gateways: Buy crypto with fiat through Mercuryo、 Banxa, and OTC, supporting a number of fiats including USD, AUD, CAD, EURO, GBP and more

High-Yield Finance Service: Update diversified financial products regularly

Competitive Fees: Attractive taker and maker fee structure plus VIP discount

XT Feature

More Reasonable Mechanism to Prevent Contract Being Liquidated: Index price adopts 6 mainstream spot exchange prices to avoid the user’s contract being liquidated

Small Capital, Big Return: Minimum $1, maximum 100x leverage