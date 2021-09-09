Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprises is a spin-off from a Silicon Valley legend and holds solid Northside potential. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE) provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly.

Investors receive a 3.10% dividend. We raised our price target to 24. The consensus target on Hewlett Packard Enterprises stock is at 17.16,

The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP. It also offers HPE Apollo and Cray products; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, HPE Integrity, HPE Moonshot, and HPE Edgeline products.

Additionally, the company provides mobility and Internet of Things solutions under the Aruba brand, which include Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers, and sensors; such as cloud-based management, network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models for the intelligent edge portfolio of products.

In addition, it offers various leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of complete IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others. Further, the company invests in communications and media solutions, Hewlett Packard labs, and various business incubation projects.

It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, including business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms.

The company has strategic alliances with The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre and NVIDIA; Citrix Systems, Inc.; and Wipro Limited. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in Y 1939 and is HQ’d in Houston, Texas