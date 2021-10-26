On the Vaxx’d and Death

#COVID #vaccination #death

The truths they want to prevent from spreading are the following:

High COVID vaccination rates create pressure on the virus to mutate into variants with higher levels of contagion and pathogenicity.

Recent research concluded that those who are fully “vaccinated” against COVID-19 are more susceptible to COVID variant infections than unvaccinated people

Infection-enhancing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies now recognize both the original Wuhan/D614G strain and Delta variants, which suggests antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is emerging.

We must careful around vaccinated people, because they can carry a more resistant form of COVID-19,” The Conservative Treehouse warns, adding that the narrow protection you get from the COVID shot will inevitably necessitate a booster shot for each emerging new variant that is resistant to the shots.

Natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity. ~ T. Patalon et.al. August 2021

There was no indication of waning immunity over 7 months of follow-up, unlike with the COVID-19 injection, which led the researchers to conclude that “Reinfection is rare. Natural infection appears to elicit strong protection against reinfection with an efficacy +90% for at least months, and maybe forever.

Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist, is among those who have warned that COVID-19 injections are not only failing but putting lives at risk.

As predicted from the very beginning of the mass vaccination campaign, we’re now starting to see evidence of ADE, which makes people more prone to serious illness rather than less. Even if your risk for ADE is small, the data at hand suggest the shots are not ending outbreaks, and cannot end them

As it is the vaccinated who are facilitating the emergence of vaccine-evading variants.

The answer is natural herd immunity, as natural immunity protects against most variants and not just 1 of them.To be on the safe side, I recommend considering yourself “high-risk” for severe COVID if you have received one or more shots, and implement known effective treatment at the 1st sign of a respiratory infection.

Have healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!