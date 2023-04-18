KXCO’s Private Currency FBX Vs USD and Money Printing

FBX the private currency of KXCO and the USD with its rampant money printing are two very different concepts with different implications for the economy and financial system.

FBX Private Currency

FBX is a private currency that operates on a decentralized blockchain. Unlike traditional fiat currencies, which are controlled by central banks, FBX is not subject to the same risks of inflation and devaluation.

FBX operates on a system of supply and demand, with the value of the currency determined by the market underpinned by Reserves. FBX is also designed to be more secure and private than traditional fiat currencies, as transactions are processed on the blockchain, which provides an immutable record of all transactions.

One of the key advantages of FBX private currency is that it could increase financial inclusion by providing access to financial services for people who are currently unbanked or underbanked. FBX operates on a decentralized blockchain that can be accessed from anywhere in the world, which means that people who are currently unbanked or underbanked could use FBX to transact and access financial services.

USD Money Printing

USD money printing refers to the practice of central banks creating new money to stimulate the economy or fund government programs. When central banks print money, they increase the supply of money in the economy, which can lead to inflation and devaluation of the currency. The practice of money printing is often used during times of economic crisis or recession to stimulate the economy and prevent a depression.

One of the key disadvantages of USD money printing is that it can lead to inflation and devaluation of the currency. When the supply of money in the economy increases, the value of each dollar decreases, which can lead to higher prices for goods and services. Inflation can also erode the value of savings and investments, which can have a negative impact on the economy and financial system.

Conclusion

FBX private currency and USD money printing are two very different concepts with different implications for the economy and financial system. While FBX could provide a more secure and private alternative to traditional fiat currencies, USD money printing is a tool used by central banks to stimulate the economy. It is important for policymakers and economists to consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of both concepts to determine the best approach to the financial system.

KXCO is Chain1 is the 1st client developed under the KXCO umbrella. It is built with Java, and it offers several benefits that make it an attractive choice for organizations looking to build blockchain solutions.

While FBX is the Chain Currency for KXCO you can pay in any Fiat or Digital Asset, the system will automatically process the transaction and buy the required amount of FBX at the same time without you having to do any conversions or additional work, fast, easy and safe.

