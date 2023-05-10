KXCO $FBX Joins the Liquid Network

KXCO has joined the Liquid Network as they grow the foot print for the Exchange, Brokerage, Trade Desk and $FBX.

The Liquid Network is a Bitcoin layer-2 enabling the issuance of security tokens and other digital assets. Execute trustless swaps using non-custodial orderbooks and protect your financial privacy through confidential transactions.

In a hyperbitcoinized future, having financial products and services on Bitcoin layer-2 is the only way to achieve the same trust minimization in centralized financial actors that bitcoin has achieved for central banks.

Liquid FBX has already been built and deployed for experimentation and can be found here https://blockstream.info/liquid/asset/954e604b602599f3f7c05586c24dee978957b72e314888b873893376d89dbb21

Financial Data Kept Safe

Details of each transaction, including the type of asset and amounts, are kept hidden by default. You can selectively share information with auditors using a special sharing key. Stay in control while knowing your financial data is always secure.

Cross-Compatibility

Bitcoin, stablecoins, and securities, all supported within a single sidechain network. Minimize counterparty risk by simultaneously exchanging one asset for another with atomic swaps.

Easy Self-Custody

Take custody of your security tokens with your choice of Blockstream Green multiple platform wallet or a selection of other vendor Liquid-enabled hardware and software wallets. Enjoy the stability of the chain and underlying protocol.

Moe on Liquid Networks

El Salvador to Issue “Bitcoin Bond,” a $1B Tokenized Bond Issuance on the Liquid Network

About Blockstream

Blockstream is the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Blockstream’s sidechain technology (Liquid Network) enables trustless Bitcoin swap settlements and secure, dependable smart-contracts while empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets. Blockstream Mining provides colocation services to miners, across multiple enterprise-class mining facilities. Blockstream’s Core Lightning implementation of the open Lightning Network protocol is the go-to code for enterprise Lightning Network deployments on Bitcoin. Blockstream Jade is an easy-to-use, open-source hardware wallet that offers advanced security for Bitcoin and Liquid assets. Blockstream Green is the world’s most advanced consumer Bitcoin wallet. Blockstream was founded in 2014, with offices and team members distributed around the world.