The question that will not go away

Can you trust AI? Can you trust humans? More often than we like to admit, the answer is no.

Artificial intelligence does not invent its failures. It inherits them. The models that draft text, read documents, recommend actions and increasingly propose decisions are trained on the output of human institutions, human media, human records and human incentives. Where those sources are incomplete, self-serving, rewritten or false, the models amplify the distortion. Where the people who build, tune and deploy the systems put speed, market share or narrative control ahead of accuracy, the systems become instruments of that priority. The problem is older than language models. It is the problem of how a society keeps a reliable account of what happened, who decided it and on what basis, when the incentive to alter the account is strong and continuous.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, made the point in a letter published on 11 October 2026 from his book The Letters. The currency the UAE is betting on, he wrote, is not water, energy, artificial intelligence or data, important though all of them are. It is trust. Trust brings investors and talent, global partners in energy, and access to technology, capital and expertise. "If we lose it," he wrote, "we lose the most important national asset we possess." The UAE has treated the accumulation of that trust as a national project over decades. Most jurisdictions have not. Public confidence in governments, media and large institutions is low in many of the places that lead in AI development, and the systems those places produce will carry the consequences.

KXCO by Knightsbridge builds the technical layer that makes trust possible at the scale and speed AI now demands. Our products are not another set of models. They verify people, verify agents, verify systems, and keep a structured, checkable record of what those entities claim and decide. The record runs on an ontology: a formal data model of entities and relationships in which every claim carries its source, its basis, a confidence level and the date it took effect. Language models stay outside that record. They may propose. They do not decide, and they do not hold the institution's knowledge. The aim is plain and unfashionable: create, maintain, monitor and police a trust layer that an institution owns and that a third party can inspect without asking our permission.

Reality has been bent before

The bending of reality by people, and by the systems people control, did not begin with generative models. It is a continuous practice. Fake news is the current name for something that has run under other names for centuries: the selective release of information, the suppression of inconvenient records, the promotion of accounts that serve whoever controls the channel. Rewritten history is not confined to authoritarian states. It happens wherever the incentives of an academic career, a political party, a corporate communications department or a media owner reward one narrative and punish the evidence that complicates it.

The redefinition of words is slower and more effective. Terms that once carried a specific legal or technical meaning are widened or inverted until they no longer constrain the actions they were meant to describe. "Risk" becomes whatever the risk function can measure. "Consent" becomes a checkbox. "Transparency" becomes a dashboard that shows only the metrics the operator chooses to publish. Once the words shift, the records that used them become harder to interpret and easier to ignore.

Artificial intelligence accelerates all of this. A model trained on a corpus already shaped by these practices reproduces the shape. When the same model is then used to summarise documents, draft policy, score applications or recommend investments, the distortions compound. The output is fluent. It cites sources. Unless the system around it forces the distinction, it does not separate a claim that rests on primary evidence from a claim that rests on a secondary account written for a purpose. The people who review the output are often the same people whose incentives produced the original distortion. They are participants, not referees. The result is a closed loop in which a system meant to assist judgement reinforces the judgement that was already preferred.

The technical answer cannot be another model that is "more aligned" or "less biased" by the standards of the people who train it. Alignment is a preference, and preferences change. What does not change is the requirement that a claim be traceable to a source and a decision to a named person. The record of both must be available for later examination by parties who were not present when the claim was made or the decision was taken. That requirement is independent of the model. It is a property of the record.

Energy is the easier problem

Energy for computation is a hard engineering problem. It is not an insoluble one. Nuclear, geothermal, advanced gas and, where the geography allows, hydroelectric capacity can be expanded. Data centres can be sited where power is abundant and cooling is available. Efficiency gains in silicon and in software continue. Capital markets know how to finance a power plant and governments know how to permit one, even if the process is slow. The constraint is real, and it is a constraint of cost, time and political will. It is not a constraint of principle.

Trust is different. It cannot be manufactured by adding generating capacity and it cannot be bought at the margin. It is the product of repeated, verifiable correspondence between what an institution says and what its records show. The correspondence breaks when a decision cannot be traced to a person, when a claim cannot be traced to a source, or when a model's output is accepted without the underlying evidence being kept. That loss is not recoverable by building more infrastructure. It is recoverable only by restoring the correspondence and demonstrating, over time, that the restoration is permanent. That demonstration needs systems that make the correspondence visible and durable, and it needs those systems to be held to the same standard.

KXCO's position is that energy and trust are both essential to any serious AI future, and that energy is the easier of the two. The harder problem is a trust layer that an institution can run on its own estate, that does not require it to surrender its knowledge to an external model, and that produces evidence another party can check. That layer is what our products supply.

What the trust layer must do

A trust layer that works at institutional scale has four jobs.

First, it establishes identities, for the entities that act, that another party can check. People, organisations, agents and systems must be distinguishable from one another and from the claims made about them. Checking an identity is not a one-time event. It continues: the entity claiming authority must still hold it, an agent acting for a person must hold only the authority that was delegated, and the delegation must be revocable. KXCO Herald issues identities, lets their holders sign, lets any other party verify, and revokes. It is live for domains and documents, and identity for people and AI agents is in development. In Round Table a person signs a decision with a passkey held on a device they control, and the service stores only the public half. Authority delegated to an agent can only narrow, never widen, however far down the chain it is passed.

Second, it maintains a structured record of claims. The instrument is an ontology, and Round Table keeps it. Each person, institution, agent, asset, obligation and authority exists once. Each relationship states its kind and its direction: who owns, who controls, who supplies, who funds, who permits. Every claim carries its source, its basis, a confidence level and the date it took effect. Where two accounts disagree, both are kept. Neither is overwritten. Links are marked as observed or inferred. A claim resting on a single source is flagged. A proposal records which model and which version produced it. The ontology is not an AI model. It is the record the models and the people work from.

Third, it monitors the record and the actions taken against it. Monitoring is not surveillance of content. It is the continuous availability of the provenance that lets a later examiner reconstruct what was claimed, by whom, on what basis, and whether the claim was later revised. An AI agent can propose. A named person approves, and sees a preview of the action before approving it. An agent whose proposals break pattern is suspended automatically, and the decision to resume it is a person's. Conflicting accounts are not reconciled by the system. They are kept, so the conflict itself is visible.

Fourth, it polices the boundary between the record and the systems that act on it. Language models stay outside the ontology. They run on hardware the institution controls or on a model the institution has chosen, and they do not hold the institution's knowledge. When a model is replaced, the record does not move. Claims that must stay verifiable for decades are signed with ML-DSA under NIST FIPS 204 and anchored on KXCO Armature, the post-quantum public record, where anyone holding the record and the public key can check the signature without asking KXCO. KXCO Portcullis is the gate: security for the estate, for the release of information and for the agents working inside it. Nothing leaves the estate without an explicit declaration, and nothing is connected to a live system until the institution decides it should be.

Create, maintain, monitor, police. These are not four products a customer has to assemble. They are properties of one core. Round Table sits at the centre, Armature provides the durable public record, and Portcullis, Herald, Sovereign, Guildhall and Hanse apply the same rules to security, identity, value, transactions and cross-border money. The cryptography is shared. The rule that no AI agent decides is shared.

Three knowledge graphs, on public data

The method is easier to show than to describe, so KXCO has pointed Round Table at three public subjects and published what it found. In each one, every relationship carries a source, a basis, a confidence level and the date it took effect, and the reader can open the source rather than take the graph's word for it. None of the three contains customer data. The same engine, pointed at an institution's own records, produces the same structure under the institution's control.

The first is the AI sector. Round Table was given six household names and nothing but public sources. The record now holds 447 entities and 1,042 relationships. 988 of the relationships carry a source anyone can open, 49 are marked derived because they are a KXCO reading rather than a published fact, and 10 are marked unsourced rather than dressed up. Follow the dependencies down and all six names converge on one firm in Veldhoven that makes the lithography machine every leading-edge AI chip is printed on. No single filing states that chain. The graph lays it out.

The second is the trade between Australia and the United States: 548 entities, 328 claims and 780 links, built from government statistics, proclamations, filings and the companies' own words, and open to anyone. One path in it runs from a mining company to the metal it produces to the tariff proclamation that applies to that metal to the country that levies it. Each link names the record it came from, and the proclamation link carries the proclamation's own words.

The third is a bi-temporal extract of US export controls on AI accelerators bound for China: 8 entities, 12 relationships and 3 recorded contradictions. Every assertion carries the interval over which it held. Superseded states are kept, not overwritten, so the sequence of reversals can be read rather than flattened into a current position. A policy that was true in March 2024 and false by April 2025 appears as both, each with its dates and its source.

Exhibit 1 draws the first chain, exhibit 2 the second path and exhibit 3 the third extract. In every exhibit the judgement is Shayne Heffernan's and is attributed to him. The claims are the sources'. The numbers on the links refer to the lists beneath each exhibit. A gold ring marks a seed, a gold centre marks a single point of failure, and a dashed link is superseded.

Exhibit 1. Six names, one root

Exhibit 1. The AI sector record: the cheapest sourced supply path from each of six seed names to ASML, 11 entities and 10 links, each link numbered and listed beneath

The AI sector record, as of 17 October 2026, holds 447 entities and 1,042 relationships, of which 988 carry a source. Drawn here is the cheapest sourced supply path from each of the six seed names to ASML, 11 entities and 10 links, preferring filed and primary records over reported ones.

1. ASML supplies EUV to Rapidus. Reported, medium, 2026. Source: rapidus.inc.

2. ASML is the sole EUV supplier to TSMC. Filed, high, 2026. Source: sec.gov.

3. Broadcom receives 2nm chip samples from Rapidus. Reported, medium, 2025. Source: tspasemiconductor.substack.com.

4. TSMC manufactures the WSE-3 for Cerebras Systems. Primary, high, 2024-03. Source: cerebras.ai.

5. TSMC fabricates silicon for Nvidia. Filed, high, 2025-01. Source: sec.gov.

6. Anthropic runs part of its compute on the GPUs of Nvidia. Primary, high, 2025-10-23. Source: anthropic.com.

7. Broadcom holds a long-term agreement to develop and supply future TPU generations and AI networking to Alphabet / Google. Primary, high, 2026-09-02. Source: investing.com.

8. Cerebras Systems powers Llama API fast inference for Meta. Primary, high, 2025-04. Source: cerebras.ai.

9. Nvidia supplies ~555k GPUs to SpaceX. Reported, medium, 2026-05. Source: tomshardware.com.

10. OpenAI runs its training fleet and most of its inference on the GPUs of Nvidia. Primary, high, 2026-03-31. Source: openai.com.

Exhibit 2. A mine, a metal, a tariff, a country

Exhibit 2. One path through the Australia and United States record: two miners produce copper, Proclamation 10962 applies to copper and is levied by the United States

One path through the Australia and United States record, 5 entities and 5 links, from a public room of 548 entities, 328 claims and 780 links. Basis is the room's tier for each claim: filed means read from a government or exchange filing, management-asserted means read from the company's own words.

1. BHP Group produces Copper. Management-asserted, 2026-10-01. Source: bhp.com.

2. Rio Tinto produces Copper. Filed, 2026-10-01. Source: sec.gov.

3. Proclamation 10962 is applied to Copper. Filed, 2026-10-01. Source: federalregister.gov.

4. Proclamation 10962 is levied by the United States. Filed, 2026-10-01. Source: federalregister.gov.

5. BHP Group operates in the United States. Management-asserted, 2026-10-01. Source: bhp.com.

Exhibit 3. What was true, and when

Exhibit 3. The bi-temporal extract of US export controls on AI accelerators bound for China, with the two superseded links dashed

The bi-temporal extract of US export controls on AI accelerators bound for China, 6 of its 8 entities and 5 of its 12 relationships, drawn as published. The two dashed links held from March 2024 until 9 April 2025 and are superseded, not deleted. A current-state model would hold only the licence requirement and lose the reversal.

1. NVIDIA H20 accelerator exportable_without_licence_to China, incl. Hong Kong and Macau. 2024-03 to 2025-04-09, superseded. Source: sec.gov.

2. NVIDIA H20 accelerator requires_export_licence_for China, incl. Hong Kong and Macau. 2025-04-09 to open, current. Source: sec.gov.

3. NVIDIA H20 accelerator requires_export_licence_for D:5 country group. 2025-04-09 to open, current. Source: sec.gov.

4. Bureau of Industry and Security reviews_case_by_case NVIDIA H200 accelerator. 2026-01-16 to open, current. Source: bis.gov.

5. NVIDIA Corporation supplies_market China, incl. Hong Kong and Macau. 2024-03 to 2025-04-09, superseded. Source: sec.gov.

Ontologies as the record of record

Most institutional systems store data. Few store the relationships between the data together with the sources that justify them. A procurement system knows the suppliers it pays. It does not know the suppliers those suppliers pay. A credit system knows the guarantor named on a facility. It does not know that the same guarantor has pledged the same collateral to another facility in another book. A language model reading the contracts one at a time will describe each contract accurately and still miss the concentration, because the concentration exists between the documents, not inside any one of them. An ontology that defines each entity once and follows every relationship makes the concentration visible as a fact with sources, rather than a conclusion someone has to remember to draw.

The practical effect is that questions which used to need a special study become ordinary queries. Dependence on a single foundry, a single subcontractor or a single legal entity can be asked at any hour rather than discovered after a failure. Judgements are recorded under the name of the person who made them, with the basis and the date. When a later reviewer asks why an action was taken, the record supplies the reasoning instead of leaving it to be rebuilt from email and memory. Because the knowledge stays on the institution's estate, it does not enter a training corpus someone else controls. The model can be changed. The record cannot be moved without the institution's decision.

This is the opposite of the current default, in which knowledge is injected into a model by fine-tuning or retrieval and then becomes difficult to extract, audit or revoke. Injection is irreversible in practice. Nobody can cite a weight, correct a single fact inside one or take a customer back out of it. An ontology is reversible by design. A claim can be superseded, and the superseded claim stays visible with its dates. The history is part of the record, not an archive that has to be searched separately.

Human authority is not optional

The principle that a named person approves material actions is not a compliance overlay. It is the mechanism that keeps the record attributable. An AI agent that can decide opens a gap in the chain of custody, and the gap is filled, if at all, by a later assertion that "the system recommended" or "the model scored". Those assertions are not evidence. They are descriptions.

Round Table enforces the rule rather than recommending it. An outside agent connects through an account that can read what it is allowed to see and propose actions. It cannot decide, approve or carry anything out, and an agent that calls the service directly to decide is refused. When a person turns down a proposal, the refusal is entered in the record under that person's name, and the proposal stays in the record beside it. When the service refuses an attempt, it logs who tried what and which rule stopped it. The same record that holds the claims holds the authorities, so there is no separate permission system that can drift out of step with the ontology. The alignment is structural.

The rule applies to people as well as agents. A person who acts outside delegated authority is visible because the authority itself is in the record. An agent that proposes an action outside its delegation is stopped before the action occurs.

The same principle governs what leaves the estate. A first deployment is a sandbox and a discovery. The institution brings an extract of its own records and a question it cannot answer today. Round Table is deployed inside the estate. The findings come back with source, basis, confidence and date, and a signed evidence pack can be checked by an assessor without KXCO in the path. Nothing is connected to a live system until the institution decides, and that decision takes two named people. The route from discovery to production is explicit and reversible at each step.

The quantum work

A record that has to be trusted for decades needs signatures that will still verify when today's public-key cryptography has been broken. KXCO built that part first, and published it.

The cryptography KXCO's products stand on is 16 free packages on npm under the Apache-2.0 licence: ML-DSA, ML-KEM and SLH-DSA primitives, a lint rule, hardware key custody and a scanner for quantum-vulnerable cryptography. The core library makes no network call, needs no account and can be read, installed and audited before anyone relies on it. It implements 9 parameter sets across NIST FIPS 203, 204 and 205, from Category 1 to Category 5. KXCO's recommendation for any new key is ML-DSA-87, the Category 5 parameter set, and the platform's own published signing key is ML-DSA-87.

The evidence is a document, not an adjective. In NIST's ACVTS demonstration environment, NIST's own server generated and checked 2,130 test cases across ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA, every parameter set NIST offers for each, with zero failures, and issued demonstration certificate A11025 on 13 September 2026. A further 1,793 NIST ACVP vectors passed with zero failures, and the 310 skips are pre-hash pairings the library refuses as weaker than the parameter set, each listed with its reason.

225 interoperability checks against liboqs, Bouncy Castle and two Python implementations passed in both directions, negative controls included. 33 protocol checks on X.509 certificates and CMS SignedData issued by OpenSSL passed. The published tarballs rebuild byte for byte from their own tags on every continuous integration run, and 14 of the 16 packages carry SLSA provenance attestations issued through npm. On 19 October 2026 the OpenSSF Scorecard for the core library read 9.5 out of 10.

The same page publishes the claims KXCO does not make. The library is not FIPS 140-3 validated and no validation is in progress. It holds no CAVP algorithm validation, and KXCO's own runs of NIST's test vectors are not a NIST validation. The JavaScript backend is not claimed constant-time. No third party has audited the library. That list is the trust argument applied to ourselves: an evidence page that only accumulates is not evidence.

Armature, the post-quantum public record, checks ML-DSA-87 and ML-DSA-65 signatures on chain, ML-DSA-87 since 6 October 2026, and attests each finalised block with ML-DSA-87. Anyone with the record and the public key can check an anchor on the public explorer, or offline with the open-source kxco-verify tools, which make no call to any KXCO server and keep working if KXCO disappears. Only a check of whether a key was revoked after signing needs the KXCO registry. Every article published on Live Trading News is signed by a human editor with ML-DSA-65 and anchored on Armature. An anchor shows that a record existed in a given form no later than the time it was anchored. It does not make the claim inside it true, and KXCO says so on the page.

The products that implement the layer

Seven products stand on one core. The status beside each is the one its page publishes, and none has been upgraded for this paper.

KXCO Round Table. The ontology engine and the record it keeps, deployed on the customer's estate. The software is not published and private graphs stay private. What is public is the method, shown on open data, and the rules: source, basis, confidence, effective date, a named approver, no agent decides, models outside the record. Live, in private deployments.

KXCO Portcullis. The gate. It finds quantum-vulnerable cryptography across an estate, records the fix and the re-scan that confirms it, and releases software only when it meets policy. A critical finding blocks a release by default. Live in parts.

KXCO Herald. Identity and signatures. It issues identities, lets their holders sign, lets any other party verify, and revokes. A valid signature shows who signed and that the content has not changed. Authority to act is a separate check. Live for domains and documents; identity for people and agents in development.

KXCO Sovereign. Software for holding and moving value. Licensed institutions hold the assets and the regulated relationships. KXCO supplies the software and holds no customer assets. The record of ownership and transfer is subject to the same provenance rules as every other claim. Live.

KXCO Guildhall. Where Members run their deals. Guests are admitted on scoped tickets that expire and read watermarked, timestamped copies. AI prepares the material and checks the record. A named person controls the deal and approves it. A structured Round Table review supports larger transactions. Live.

KXCO Hanse. Software for moving money between markets through licensed financial partners, with identified senders and receivers. In development, with no launch date set.

KXCO Armature. The post-quantum settlement network and public record the other products anchor to, so a party outside KXCO can check a record. Live, with the public explorer at chain.kxco.ai.

The products share the cryptography, the ontology and the human-authority rule. An institution can begin with one and add others without migrating the underlying record. The record does not move when the model changes or when another product is licensed. That stability is the point.

What remains to be done

The technical components exist and are in use. The harder work is institutional: deciding which claims belong in the ontology, who owns it, and which questions are worth asking first. That work cannot be outsourced. It needs the people who know the subject to read the findings and record their judgement. It needs a named owner who is a person, not a committee. And it needs the willingness to keep conflicting accounts side by side rather than forcing a single number that looks clean and is not.

The alternative is already visible. An institution that places its knowledge inside an external model, or accepts model output without keeping the underlying evidence, will find that it cannot later show what it knew or why it acted. The demonstration will be demanded, by a regulator, a counterparty, a court, or the plain operational need to understand a failure. At that point the cost of reconstruction will exceed the cost of having kept the record from the beginning.

Sheikh Mohammed is right that trust is the currency of the future. A currency does not sustain itself. It needs infrastructure that makes the units countable, transferable and verifiable. The infrastructure for trust in an AI environment is a record that the institution owns, that models cannot alter, that named people must approve, and that third parties can check. That is what KXCO is building. The energy problem will be solved by engineers and by capital. The trust problem will be solved by institutions that decide their knowledge belongs in a system they control, and that the systems acting on that knowledge must leave a trace that outlives the people and the models that produced it.

So the answer to the question in the title stands. You cannot trust AI in the abstract, and you cannot trust humans in the abstract. You can trust a record that shows its sources, names its approvers, keeps its conflicts and can be examined by parties who were not in the room. That record is what we are building. The rest is implementation.

Stocks mentioned: $ASML (NASDAQ), $TSM (NYSE), $NVDA (NASDAQ), $AVGO (NASDAQ), $GOOGL (NASDAQ), $META (NASDAQ), $BHP (NYSE) and $RIO (NYSE).

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is the founder of the KnightsBridge Group (shayneheffernan.com).