Fusion Launches Children’s Activities, Special Packages Ahead of Summer Holidays

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (Apr. 25, 2023) — Wellness-inspired hotel brand Fusion has introduced a suite of family-friendly kids’ activities and exclusive stay packages just in time for summer school holidays.

The activities have been specially designed to help children put down their digital devices and engage with nature and their own unique sense of creativity, with experiences ranging from feeding deer and kayaking in the surf to making traditional Vietnamese crafts, riding a zipline, and tending fresh fruit and vegetable gardens.

Fusion Suites Vung Tau

Families will find plenty of ways to stay active together at Fusion Suites Vung Tau, with mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding in the ocean, and cooking classes to learn the art of delicious Vietnamese cuisine.

The hotel’s exclusive “Summer Fun Family Package” includes a cooking class at Fusion Courtyard, transportation from/to Saigon, an inclusive set menu (for lunch or dinner), a spa treatment (45-minute treatment + 25-minute infrared sauna), high tea at Fresh Restaurant, nightly cinema, complimentary Kids Club access, and more.

The package is priced at VND 8,650,000 net for two weekday nights and VND 9,020,000 net for one weekday and one weekend night.

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion

Young guests at Alba Wellness Valley in Hue can learn the traditional crafts of central Vietnam, creating paper fans, paper masks, pottery and more at the Alba craft village, and bring home memorable souvenirs. The resort is also home to its own farm and deer garden, where kids can pick out eggs delivered by cage-free hens, water colorful flowers, and feed and interact with the local deer.

Older kids (1.1 meter and taller) can experience an adrenaline rush at the resort’s highwire adventure course, featuring 32 challenges with a total of 587 meters of cables situated 6 meters above the ground. A 560-meter-long zipline descends from the mountain from a starting point some 45 meters above ground level.

Maia Resort Quy Nhon

The beach is the star of the show at Maia Resort Quy Nhon. Complimentary kayaking, paddle-boarding and sandcastle-building are among the popular oceanfront children’s activities, while weekly art workshops encourage young visitors to engage with local culture by such activities as making a traditional-style kite.

The unique culinary focus at the latest Maia property also extends to young guests, who can discover regional Vietnamese flavors in a cooking class tailored especially for them. Bedtime is also memorable for kids at the resort, with a special tent set up in their villa filled with cozy cushions and blankets.

Fusion Resort Cam Ranh

Young guests can pick sweet mangoes, harvest vegetables and learn about sustainable growing practices and the importance of biodiversity and protecting the environment at the popular Fusion Farm at Fusion Resort Cam Ranh. They can even pick freshly laid free-range eggs for their morning breakfast.

To get their hearts pumping, kids can join the 5-star beach resort’s tennis and badminton lessons (with free ice cream afterward), while special yoga classes help children learn to explore mindfulness, relaxation and calmness. And to wind down at the end of the day, the Kids Cinema screens kid-friendly movies daily.