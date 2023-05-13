FBX by KXCO Integration with the Bitcoin World

FBX by KXCO is a cryptocurrency project that aims to provide a stable and secure digital currency for use in the KXCO ecosystem.

The project was initially planned to be Multichain on the KXCO Chain1, the project’s team has now announced that they will be integrating to a Bitcoin-secured system as well.

FBX, KXCO’s cryptocurrency, is rewriting its whitepaper and adopting a new direction.

Over the past few months, KXCO have been reevaluating the goals and objectives of FBX. After careful consideration and feedback from the community, KXCO have decided to pivot the focus towards a new direction, Bitcoin.

As a result, KXCO will be rewriting the whitepaper to reflect these changes and to provide more clarity on the new direction. This whitepaper will outline a new vision for FBX, including goals, objectives, and roadmap for the future.

While KXCO cannot reveal too much at this time, they did say that the new direction will be focused on providing a more secure and accessible base for users. KXCO believe that this new direction will better enable KXCO to achieve the long-term goals for FBX.

KXCO understand that this news may come as a surprise to some of the users and partners, but they are confident that this new direction will ultimately be for the better. KXCO look forward to sharing more details about the new vision for FBX in the coming weeks and months.

The decision to integrate to a Bitcoin-secured system is based on several factors. For one, the Bitcoin blockchain has a proven track record of security and reliability, which can provide additional confidence in the stability and security of the FBX project. Additionally, Bitcoin’s decentralized nature aligns with the goals and objectives of the FBX project, which seeks to create a global, regulated digital currency.

To achieve this transition, KXCO will be utilizing a layer-2 scaling solutions like the Liquid Network and Lightning Network. This technology allows for faster and more efficient transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain, while also increasing scalability.

The Liquid Network is a sidechain-based settlement network for Bitcoin that allows for faster and more confidential transactions. Building on the Liquid Network can provide several benefits:

Faster transactions: The Liquid Network has a faster block time of 1 minute compared to Bitcoin’s 10-minute block time. This means that transactions can be confirmed more quickly, allowing for faster settlements and lower transaction fees. Confidential transactions: The Liquid Network supports confidential transactions, which can provide greater privacy for users. This is particularly important for KXCO to keep their transaction details private. Atomic swaps: The Liquid Network supports atomic swaps, which allow for the exchange of different cryptocurrencies without the need for a trusted intermediary. Token issuance: The Liquid Network allows for the issuance of custom tokens that can be used for a variety of purposes, including fundraising and loyalty programs. This can provide KXCO with a new way to raise capital or incentivize customers. Interoperability: The Liquid Network is designed to be interoperable with other blockchain networks, which can make it easier for KXCO build cross-chain applications. This can be useful for KXCO to build applications that can interact with multiple blockchains.

Overall, building on the Liquid Network can provide KXCO with a range of benefits, including faster transactions, greater privacy, and new opportunities for innovation and growth.

The Lightning Network is a second-layer solution for Bitcoin that enables faster and cheaper transactions while maintaining the security of the Bitcoin blockchain. KXCO building on the Lightning Network can provide several benefits:

Instant transactions: The Lightning Network allows for instant transactions, which means that payments can be made almost instantly, rather than having to wait for confirmation on the blockchain. Lower transaction fees: Lightning Network transactions are much cheaper than on-chain Bitcoin transactions, making it more accessible for smaller transactions. Scalability: The Lightning Network can handle millions of transactions per second, making it much more scalable than the Bitcoin blockchain. Privacy: The Lightning Network offers a higher degree of privacy, as transactions can be routed through multiple nodes without revealing the sender’s identity. Microtransactions: The Lightning Network enables microtransactions, which means that users can send tiny amounts of Bitcoin without incurring high transaction fees. This opens up new use cases, such as paying for content or services on a per-use basis. Atomic swaps: The Lightning Network enables atomic swaps, which allows for the exchange of different cryptocurrencies without the need for a trusted third party. Interoperability: The Lightning Network is designed to be interoperable with other blockchain networks, which can make it easier for KXCO to build cross-chain applications.

Overall, building on the Lightning Network can provide KXCO with a range of benefits, including faster and cheaper transactions, greater scalability, and new opportunities for innovation and growth.

The move to a Bitcoin-secured system also means that FBX will be subject to the same regulatory framework as Bitcoin. This can provide additional credibility and legitimacy to the project, as it will be subject to the same standards and regulations as other digital currencies. It also means that FBX will be able to benefit from the same network effects and user base as Bitcoin, which is the most widely used and recognized digital currency in the world.

Overall, the move to a Bitcoin-secured system is a significant development for the FBX project. It represents a pivot from the original plans to build on the Libra blockchain and demonstrates the project’s commitment to security, stability, and decentralization. By utilizing the Lightning Network and aligning with the regulatory framework of Bitcoin, KXCO is positioning FBX as a strong contender in the world of digital currencies. It will be interesting to see how the project develops and evolves over time, and how it will be received by the broader cryptocurrency community.

The benefits of backing FBX by KXCO with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, as the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, is often seen as a safe-haven asset and a store of value. By backing FBX with Bitcoin, FBX can leverage Bitcoin’s reputation to gain credibility and trust among users.

Here are some of the benefits KXCO see in backing FBX with Bitcoin:

Increased credibility: Bitcoin is a well-known and established cryptocurrency, and by backing FBX with Bitcoin, KXCO could potentially gain more credibility and trust among users. This could help to increase adoption and usage of FBX. Stability: Bitcoin’s price has historically been volatile, but it has also shown a tendency to rebound after a dip. By backing FBX with Bitcoin, KXCO could potentially increase stability and reduce the risk of fluctuations in the value of FBX caused by the AltCoin market. Decentralization: Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency, which means that it is not controlled by any central authority. By backing FBX with Bitcoin, KXCO can increase the decentralization of FBX and reduce the risk of censorship or manipulation by governments or other entities. Liquidity: Bitcoin is the most liquid cryptocurrency, with a large market cap and high trading volume. By backing FBX with Bitcoin, KXCO will increase liquidity and make it easier for users to buy and sell FBX. Security: Bitcoin is the most secure cryptocurrency, with a robust and well-established blockchain network. By backing FBX with Bitcoin, KXCO will increase the security of FBX and reduce the risk of hacks or attacks.

Overall, backing FBX with Bitcoin will increase credibility, stability, decentralization, liquidity, and security.

However, it is important to note that there are also potential drawbacks to this approach. For example, it could also potentially create a dependence on Bitcoin that could limit FBX’s independence and growth, that is why there will be an additional pool of reserves that are actively traded. This pool will create a secondary asset layer above a baseline Bitcoin value for FBX.



