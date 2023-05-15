Dubai Real Estate Investment Token Launched

Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates, has emerged as a global hub for trade, commerce, and tourism. With its rapidly expanding economy, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for real estate investment.

Fractionization has become a popular investment model for those interested in the luxury real estate market in Dubai. It offers investors a more accessible way to invest in high-value properties, while also providing them with greater flexibility and control over their investments.

REES makes it easy, convenient, and fast for investors to invest in fractional ownership of high-end luxury villas in the heart of Dubai’s most exemplary real estate projects “Paradise Hills” as we believe every investor should have access to premium real estate assets with respectable ROI. Paradise Hills, truly a paradise on earth. Located right within the heart of Dubai and offering a unique luxurious experience.

State-of-the-art amenities are created to complement the value at the Hills, and they include, but not limited to; community center with retail shops and services, 24-hour security, kids play areas, spacious green areas with water features, jogging tracks, and a dedicated multi-purpose building hall for various occasions and functions such as weddings, international conferences, and events.

REES is priced at $100, and currently going with a 20% early comers discount, totaling $80 per REES making it easy and simple to gain exposure to this fast growing market.

Investing in a real estate token in Dubai can offer a unique and exciting opportunity for investors looking to participate in the city’s booming real estate market. Real estate tokens allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market in a way that is more accessible, affordable, and efficient than traditional real estate investments.

Additionally, investing in a real estate token in Dubai can provide investors with the benefits of investing in a stable, prosperous, and dynamic city that offers high rental yields, tax benefits, and a robust tourism industry.

With its transparent and secure blockchain technology, investing in a real estate token in Dubai can provide investors with a convenient and reliable way to diversify their investment portfolio while also participating in the growth of one of the world’s most exciting real estate markets.

Arthur Mackenzy Ltd. has tokenized its asset which consists of 25 pent-suite 6BR villas accompanied by stellar amenities at Paradise Hills project; an ultra-modern gated community at Dubai Lagoons, a true paradise on earth located right within the heart of Dubai and offering a uniquely luxurious experience.

REES and KXCO are committed to designing tokenomics that support the growth and sustainability of our investors. REES believe that a strong economic model is essential for the success of any project, and are dedicated to creating one that works for everyone involved.

High Rental Yields

Dubai has one of the highest rental yields in the world, with an average rental yield of 7.5% for apartments and 6.5% for villas. This means that investors can generate high returns on their investment through rental income alone. With a growing population and a high demand for rental properties, Dubai’s real estate market offers an attractive opportunity for investors looking to generate passive income.

Tax Benefits

Dubai offers a tax-free environment for real estate investors, with no capital gains tax, no income tax, and no property tax. This means that investors can enjoy 100% of their rental income without any deductions. Additionally, there are no restrictions on the repatriation of profits, making it easy for investors to take their money out of the country.

Political and Economic Stability

Dubai is known for its political and economic stability, making it a safe and secure place to invest. The government has a pro-business approach and has implemented several policies to attract foreign investment. This has resulted in a thriving economy, with a robust infrastructure, world-class facilities, and a highly skilled workforce.

High-Quality Properties

Dubai’s real estate market is known for its high-quality properties, with developers using the latest technologies and materials to build state-of-the-art buildings and communities. This has led to a growing demand for luxury properties, with investors from around the world investing in Dubai’s high-end real estate market.

Tourism and Culture

Dubai is known for its vibrant culture and tourism industry, with millions of visitors from around the world visiting the city each year. This has created a high demand for short-term rental properties, such as holiday homes and serviced apartments. Investors can benefit from this by investing in properties that cater to the growing tourism industry.

Diversification of Investment Portfolio

Investing in Dubai real estate offers investors an opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio, reducing their overall risk. Real estate investments are generally considered to be less volatile than other investment options, such as stocks and bonds. Additionally, Dubai’s real estate market has shown steady growth over the years, making it a reliable investment option.

In conclusion, investing in Dubai real estate offers a range of benefits, including high rental yields, tax benefits, political and economic stability, high-quality properties, a thriving tourism industry, and diversification of investment portfolio. With its attractive investment climate and growing economy, Dubai’s real estate market offers a promising opportunity for investors looking to generate high returns on their investment.