Criminal Elements from Around World Driving Illegal Immigration Spike

“Mr. Biden has personally invited ruthless criminal cartels from around the world to drive illegal immigration to the US via our southern border with Mexico, the situation at the border a crisis and the fiscal consequences are huge.” — Paul Ebeling

The illegal immigrants are really coming from all over the world Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said on TV Sunday

“What people need to understand is these are criminal organizations and they trade in things that make them money, whether it’s trafficking …women and children for sex, whether it’s … illegal drugs… and the people who want to come from central America and Mexico,” he added.

He went on to say, “These criminal organizations have networks all around the world and it’s just a matter of price.”

Senator Cornyn noted that, “When a similar surge happened a few years ago, President Obama called it a humanitarian crisis and as I suggested, this is going to get nothing but worse as the Spring comes.”

In the Springtime, the border crossing numbers go up so we are seeing a tick up, 1 of the Border Patrol officials estimates that there will be as many as 117,000 unaccompanied children alone crossing this yr.

In February, US Customs and Border Patrol officers encountered more than 100,000 migrants attempting to enter the US, a 3X increase from a yr earlier. More than 5,700 unaccompanied minors were apprehended at the border in January, the highest total for that month in recent yrs.

The White House has come under fire as hundreds of immigrant children are detained in Border Patrol facilities beyond the 3-day limit dictated by a Y 1997 court settlement, because they cannot be transferred to the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, which has longer-term housing facilities and attempts to connect underage migrants with family already in the US if such exist.

