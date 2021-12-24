#Christmas #Bethlehem #Jesus #Mary #Joseph

Christmas in Bethlehem is 1 of the most significant settings in the world for celebrating Christmas Eve.

Bethlehem is town in which Jesus was born, is located just a few klicks South of Jerusalem.

Entering the Church of the Nativity is only possible with a ticket on Christmas, there are still very good reasons to visit Bethlehem. You can watch the performances on the large stage in Bethlehem’s center square, Manger Square, take photos in front of the soaring Christmas tree, soak in the unique Christmas atmosphere all around and go on a group tour to maximize your Bethlehem Christmas Experience.

Have a healthy, Happy Christmas Holiday, Keep the Faith!