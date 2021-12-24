1.7 C
Christmas in Bethlehem

By Paul Ebeling

Christmas in Bethlehem is 1 of the most significant settings in the world for celebrating Christmas Eve.

Bethlehem is town in which Jesus was born, is located just a few klicks South of Jerusalem.

Entering the Church of the Nativity is only possible with a ticket on Christmas, there are still very good reasons to visit Bethlehem. You can watch the performances on the large stage in Bethlehem’s center square, Manger Square, take photos in front of the soaring Christmas tree, soak in the unique Christmas atmosphere all around and go on a group tour to maximize your Bethlehem Christmas Experience.

Have a healthy, Happy Christmas Holiday, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

