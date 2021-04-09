Capitalist a Hit for Newgate

Newgate Farm’s leading first season sire Capitalist went close to siring his first seven figure yearling at the Gold Coast earlier this year, but he passed the magical sale ring milestone at Riverside Stables on Tuesday at Inglis Easter when his colt from Bonnie Mac sold for $1,050,000.



Consigned by Yarraman Park, the half-brother to Group I winner Exceedance and this season’s Group III winner Oxley Road was snapped up by Hickman Racing.



Hickman has a happy knack for sourcing quality horses including Group I winning $5.8 million winner Pierata, who is now at stud.



“He was a very athletic horse and he’ll only get better with time. Being a half to Exceedance, maybe we have a chance of another Pierata,” said Greg Hickman.



Stakes-winning Thorn Park mare Bonnie Mac was bought from the 2019 Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale by Allam Racing/Andrew Williams Bloodstock for $375,000 when carrying this colt and was an inspired purchased as both Exceedance and Oxley Road have shown their Black Type worth since that sale.



Sadly for her new owners, Bonnie Mac died last year and this Capitalist colt is her last foal.



Capitalist finished Day 1 with an average of $397,500 and has five more yearlings to be offered on Wednesday.



The next day Capitalist followed up quickly with his second on Wednesday when Torryburn Stud’s half-brother to Group II ATC Silver Slipper winner Home Affairs sold for $1,050,000.



The powerhouse chestnut is the third foal of star producer Miss Interiors, whose first two foals are Group I placed Aysar (by Deep Field) and then Home Affairs.



He was snapped up by James Harron Bloodstock, who also purchased and raced his sire Capitalist.



“That’s her third foal now and she’s had a Group I placegetter and a Group IIwinner. Hopefully this can be the Group I winner for James Harron. The timing couldn’t have been any better. Capitalist is flying and the mare is doing a great job as well,” said Torryburn Stud’s Brett Cornish



Capitalist has proven a runaway success both on the racetrack and in the sale ring so breeders that supported him last spring at the discounted fee of $44,000 when he covered 238 mares will be feeling well pleased with their calculated gamble.



The Golden Slipper winner had eight yearlings average $445,625 highlighted by his two colts from Miss Interiors and Bonnie Mac that made $1,050,000.



Right behind them was Newgate Farm’s Capitalist colt Ma Can Do It (USA) that made $725,000 when knocked down to George Moore Bloodstock to be the highest priced yearling from our draft this year.



Newgate Farm sold 17 yearlings for $4,605,000 with our next best result a Deep Field colt from Touch of Greatness that made $400,000 to the bid of Asian Bloodstock Services.



He was the top seller for Deep Field and was a successful pinhook having been sourced from the Fairhill Farm draft at the Inglis Australian Weanling Sale for $105,000.



Deep Field had six yearlings average $311,667, a phenomenal result from his $22,000 fee in 2018.



In an elite market dominated by proven sires, Russian Revolution still managed to impress with 14 yearlings averaging $150,000.



His best result was a colt from stakes-winner Siwa Lady that made $320,000 for Middlebrook Valley Lodge when knocked down to G Waterhouse / A Bott / Kestrel Thoroughbreds.