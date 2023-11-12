Sunday, November 12, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAmerica Big Government Hunting Big Tech $GOOG $AAPL
AmericaApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)EconomyEducationFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularMust ReadShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksStrategyTech todayUS Stocks

Big Government Hunting Big Tech $GOOG $AAPL

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a new rule that would subject large payment firms, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, to the same scrutiny as banks. The rule would require nonbank financial companies handling more than 5 million transactions per year to follow the same rules as giant lenders already supervised by the CFPB.

The goal of the rule is to ensure that these firms comply with protections against unfair, deceptive, and abusive practices, as well as privacy protections. The CFPB believes that the rule is necessary to protect consumers from the growing power of Big Tech companies in the payments industry.

Banks Support the Rule, While Republicans Oppose It

Banks are cheering the CFPB’s proposal, while Republicans in Congress have come out against it. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) said that the rule is “a step in the wrong direction” and that it will “only entrench the status quo by impeding the adoption and development of innovative products and services.”

CFPB Has Been Warning About the Rising Power of Big Tech in Payments

The CFPB has been warning for awhile about the rising power of Apple and Google in the payments industry. In September, it released a report that found the companies were acting as “choke points” to the US payment system, cutting off innovation by keeping other apps out.

CFPB’s Rule Is Open for Comment Until Jan. 8

The CFPB’s new rule is open for comment until Jan. 8. The agency expects to finalize the rule in late spring before the next presidential election.

The Perils of Big Government: A Threat to Individual Liberty and Economic Prosperity

Throughout history, the debate over the appropriate role of government has been a central theme in political discourse. On one side of the spectrum, proponents of big government advocate for an expansive role of the state in regulating the economy, providing social welfare, and intervening in international affairs. On the other side, proponents of limited government believe that the state’s primary function is to protect individual rights and enforce contracts, while leaving the rest of society to self-regulate.

While both sides have valid points, the dangers of big government cannot be ignored. An overbearing state can stifle economic growth, infringe on individual liberties, and undermine democratic principles.

Economic Stagnation

Big government often leads to economic stagnation. Excessive regulation and taxation can discourage investment and entrepreneurship, stifling innovation and economic growth. Government intervention in markets can also lead to inefficiencies and misallocation of resources.

Erosion of Individual Freedom

An overreaching government poses a significant threat to individual liberty. When the state controls too much of our lives, it limits our ability to make our own choices and pursue our own goals. Government intrusion into personal affairs can also lead to censorship, surveillance, and other forms of oppression.

Undermining of Democratic Principles

A democracy can only flourish when the power is distributed among the people and their elected representatives. When the government becomes too powerful, it can erode democratic institutions and undermine the rule of law.

Examples of Big Government Failures

History is replete with examples of the perils of big government. The Soviet Union’s centrally planned economy collapsed under its own weight, leaving behind a legacy of poverty and repression. Venezuela’s socialist experiment has led to economic ruin and widespread social unrest.

The Case for Limited Government

A limited government focused on protecting individual rights and enforcing contracts provides the best foundation for economic prosperity, individual liberty, and democratic principles. A government that respects the free market and the rule of law allows individuals to pursue their own interests, fostering innovation and economic growth. It also protects individual liberties from government overreach and upholds the democratic process.

Conclusion

The dangers of big government should not be taken lightly. An overreaching state can stifle economic growth, infringe on individual liberties, and undermine democratic principles. While some government intervention is necessary, we must be vigilant in guarding against the perils of big government and preserving the principles of limited government and individual liberty.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Week Ahead: Consumer Health and Corporate Earnings $HD $TGT $BABA $JD

WARREN BUFFETT’S PERSONAL STOCK PORTFOLIO REVEALED $WFC $WMT $JNJ

Particulate Matter (PM10) and its Relationship with Disease

China-U.S. Summit

China’s Supportive Measures for the Property Sector

China AI and Robotics Advancement

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Week Ahead: Consumer Health and Corporate Earnings $HD $TGT $BABA $JD
Big Government Hunting Big Tech $GOOG $AAPL
WARREN BUFFETT’S PERSONAL STOCK PORTFOLIO REVEALED $WFC $WMT $JNJ

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.