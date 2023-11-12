Big Government Hunting Big Tech $GOOG $AAPL

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a new rule that would subject large payment firms, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, to the same scrutiny as banks. The rule would require nonbank financial companies handling more than 5 million transactions per year to follow the same rules as giant lenders already supervised by the CFPB.

The goal of the rule is to ensure that these firms comply with protections against unfair, deceptive, and abusive practices, as well as privacy protections. The CFPB believes that the rule is necessary to protect consumers from the growing power of Big Tech companies in the payments industry.

Banks Support the Rule, While Republicans Oppose It

Banks are cheering the CFPB’s proposal, while Republicans in Congress have come out against it. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) said that the rule is “a step in the wrong direction” and that it will “only entrench the status quo by impeding the adoption and development of innovative products and services.”

CFPB Has Been Warning About the Rising Power of Big Tech in Payments

The CFPB has been warning for awhile about the rising power of Apple and Google in the payments industry. In September, it released a report that found the companies were acting as “choke points” to the US payment system, cutting off innovation by keeping other apps out.

CFPB’s Rule Is Open for Comment Until Jan. 8

The CFPB’s new rule is open for comment until Jan. 8. The agency expects to finalize the rule in late spring before the next presidential election.

Shayne Heffernan