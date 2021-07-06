Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

#AsiaPacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea
Hong Kong shares slip as healthcare stocks drop in line with Mainland peers
China stocks end lower as healthcare, tech firms tumble
SKorean stocks hit record closing high on tech boost
Japan’s Nikkei ended modestly higher on Tuesday as shares of SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing rebounded
Australian shares closed lower Tuesday weighed down by tech stocks and as the country’s central bank in a policy meeting decided to pare its bond buying program
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 6 Jul 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:45am EDT
|171.76
|+0.48
|+0.28%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|335.96
|-0.25
|-0.07%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:13am EDT
|1,923.68
|-1.16
|-0.06%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,643.21
|+45.02
|+0.16%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|28,072.86
|-70.64
|-0.25%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:51am EDT
|7,531.40
|-57.60
|-0.76%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,305.21
|+12.00
|+0.36%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:30am EDT
|1,591.83
|+12.55
|+0.79%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,047.11
|+41.50
|+0.69%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,992.43
|-43.95
|-0.62%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,530.26
|-4.06
|-0.11%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:30am EDT
|53,007.05
|+127.05
|+0.24%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,531.63
|-0.73
|-0.05%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|4 Jul 2021
|517.86
|-3.86
|-0.74%
