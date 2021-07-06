23 C
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

By Paul Ebeling

Hong Kong shares slip as healthcare stocks drop in line with Mainland peers

China stocks end lower as healthcare, tech firms tumble

SKorean stocks hit record closing high on tech boost 

Japan’s Nikkei ended modestly higher on Tuesday as shares of SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing rebounded

Australian shares closed lower Tuesday weighed down by tech stocks and as the country’s central bank in a policy meeting decided to pare its bond buying program

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 Jul 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT171.76+0.48+0.28%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT335.96-0.25-0.07%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:13am EDT1,923.68-1.16-0.06%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,643.21+45.02+0.16%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT28,072.86-70.64-0.25%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:51am EDT7,531.40-57.60-0.76%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,305.21+12.00+0.36%
.SETISET Composite Index5:30am EDT1,591.83+12.55+0.79%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,047.11+41.50+0.69%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,992.43-43.95-0.62%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,530.26-4.06-0.11%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:30am EDT53,007.05+127.05+0.24%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,531.63-0.73-0.05%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index4 Jul 2021517.86-3.86-0.74%

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

