Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

Hong Kong shares slip as healthcare stocks drop in line with Mainland peers

China stocks end lower as healthcare, tech firms tumble

SKorean stocks hit record closing high on tech boost

Japan’s Nikkei ended modestly higher on Tuesday as shares of SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing rebounded

Australian shares closed lower Tuesday weighed down by tech stocks and as the country’s central bank in a policy meeting decided to pare its bond buying program

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 Jul 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:45am EDT 171.76 +0.48 +0.28% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 335.96 -0.25 -0.07% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:13am EDT 1,923.68 -1.16 -0.06% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,643.21 +45.02 +0.16% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 28,072.86 -70.64 -0.25% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:51am EDT 7,531.40 -57.60 -0.76% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,305.21 +12.00 +0.36% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:30am EDT 1,591.83 +12.55 +0.79% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,047.11 +41.50 +0.69% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,992.43 -43.95 -0.62% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,530.26 -4.06 -0.11% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:30am EDT 53,007.05 +127.05 +0.24% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,531.63 -0.73 -0.05% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 4 Jul 2021 517.86 -3.86 -0.74%

