Liko Protocol Web3 Fintech

When in 2008 Satoshi Nakamoto created one of the most disruptive inventions of our era, he was experiencing one of the biggest economic crises in the world, caused by greed and the management of the American financial market. So the creator of Bitcoin created the first cryptocurrency in order to protect the population from the risk of ruin caused by the financial sector.

15 years later the lesson by the financial market is still not learned as we have seen with the failure of SVB (along with Silvergate and Signature Bank, too).

When in 2021 Nadia Domec created Payinnov in France, developing the solution Payliko backing today the Liko Protocol, the world was experiencing the biggest inflationary crisis in the modern economy, for the first time in the history of the Eurozone, countries are suffering from the problem of inflation, drastically reducing the current purchasing power of the population. The world’s oldest fiat currency in use, the Pound Sterling has also been put in check by the UK’s new inflationary policies.

And it was in a country in full economic growth and that has already suffered a lot from the neglect of central banks with high interest rates and large inflationary fluctuations that the Payinnov team and a local brazilian team decided to create its a sister company in Fortaleza, Brazil was chosen not only for its economic characteristics, but also for being a country that is increasingly choosing to use cryptocurrencies as a form of payment that guarantees not only the purchasing power of consumers, but also the savings of merchants.

Crypto Payment Made Simple

LIKO Ecosystem works as a new form of payment and comprises a combination of decentralized functions and features designed to allow opportunities for the general public to participate and receive cryptographic gains or rewards as well as being empowered to be part of a democratized environment.

The LIKO PROTOCOL is a cutting-edge solution designed to bridge the gap between traditional commerce and the new economy of Web 3.0.

To achieve this, PayInnov Brazil, a sister company of Payinnov, a renowned Paris-based financial software creator, has developed a range of innovative solutions that ensure the seamless functionality of this bridge.

Payinnov Brazil is committed to driving innovation in the financial industry and providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

Through the Liko Protocol and other groundbreaking solutions coming in the future, Payinnov Brasil is helping companies around the world unlock the full potential of blockchain enabling them to grow and succeed in today’s dynamic marketplace.

The LIKO solution is a revolutionary protocol that addresses the current problems facing our economy. LIKO have collaborated with their team in France of Engineers and PhDs to develop the LIKO PROTOCOL solution, which will initially operate within one of the largest and most high-performing Blockchains – the Binance Smart Chain.

The LIKO PROTOCOL aims to become a layer one blockchain that is designed as a community-run cloud payment platform. It seeks to address some of the limitations that plague competing blockchains, such as slow transaction speeds, low throughput, and poor interoperability. The LIKO PROTOCOL provides an ideal environment for DApps and creates a developer- and user-friendly platform.

For instance, the LIKO PROTOCOL allows payment addresses to be real usernames, which simplifies cryptocurrency exchange compared to the typical cryptographic wallet addresses used by other protocols. Additionally, the LIKO PROTOCOL offers exclusive solutions that increase transaction speed and security, thereby promoting cryptocurrency payments.

Overall, the LIKO PROTOCOL presents a unique and innovative solution to current blockchain challenges and offers numerous benefits to its users.

The France Payinnov team’s experience has helped LIKO realize the crucial role that the web 3.0 economy’s revolution plays in safeguarding our purchasing power. It’s widely acknowledged that cryptocurrencies are rapidly evolving not only here in Brazil but everywhere.

We currently live in a post-trust payment era, where traditional payment methods no longer align with the needs of our globalized society. Decentralization is the only viable solution that enables us to continue our economic evolution on a global scale.

Taking into consideration the need to participate as a significant player in the evolving market, Payinnov France was founded by LIKO Chairman Nadia Domec in Paris. Nadia has over 30 years of experience as an executive officer and successful Entrepreneur. Her dissatisfaction with the restrictions imposed by the banking system and the exorbitant fees charged by payment monopolies led her to establish the new company. In certain countries, credit card charges can be as high as 10%, meaning that almost 10% of the total amount paid goes to these companies, making everything 10% more expensive. Soon, Payinnov Brazil was established to combat these issues and provide better solutions everywhere it matters.

The LIKO team has developed exceptional solutions that enable ordinary individuals with limited knowledge of the cryptocurrency market to effortlessly and securely receive and process their cryptocurrencies.

Crypto to Crypto Payment DashBoard

Acceptance of several blockchains, Cryptocurrencies, Stablecoins, tokens

Basic payment functions and multilevel solution for large commercial applications in the Web 3.0 ecosystem

Democratization of the use of smart contracts

Integration via APIs with several existing payment solutions, enabling the adoption and acceptance by fortune 500 companies

Self-level security and mechanism to protect users and merchants with KYB, KYC, KYT modules in different countries and regions

The LIKO PROTOCOL brings together all the necessary functions for small, medium and large companies to start accepting cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

Join the Presale now